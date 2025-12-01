Ex-Pres. Yoon criticized for pressuring witnesses at trial



Unusual developments have unfolded daily in former President Yoon Suk-yeol’s trial. Yoon, charged as the ringleader of a rebellion, has been directly questioning witnesses and raising numerous questions related to the December 3 emergency decree. While defendants may cross-examine witnesses, it is rare for them to do so so frequently, especially when testimony could be unfavorable. Typically, questioning is kept to a minimum.



When a witness’s answer displeases him or a prosecutor’s question seems inappropriate, Yoon repeatedly seizes the microphone, asking, “Your Honor, may I say something?” Analysts view this as a strategic move by Yoon, a former prosecutor known for special investigations, who also served as prosecutor general and president, to pressure witnesses and sway the trial in his favor.



Video footage released by the court shows Yoon questioning witnesses with a demeanor reminiscent of a special investigations prosecutor extracting statements from a suspect at the Seoul Central District Prosecutors’ Office. He displays his characteristic high-handed posture and tone, seemingly unconcerned by the cameras.



A striking moment came when he questioned former National Intelligence Service First Deputy Director Hong Jang-won about former Counterintelligence Commandant Yeo In-hyung, asking, “Did you not feel that the commandant did not even know the first letter of investigation?” Hong sharply responded, “Defendant, you are not passing the blame onto your subordinates, are you?”



Former Special Forces Commander Kwak Jong-geun also pushed back during Yoon’s persistent questioning. “Until now, I refrained from speaking,” he said, adding, “You instructed us to detain certain politicians and even threatened to shoot them yourself.”



Kwak, who is on trial for following Yoon’s orders, and Hong, who was dismissed after exposing allegations of detaining politicians, exemplify high-ranking subordinates caught in the scandal. Former Counterintelligence Commandant Yeo, deeply involved in the emergency decree, could face severe penalties if convicted. A legal expert said, “The former president is inflicting secondary harm on subordinates already suffering because of him.”



Criticism of such secondary harm is not limited to Yoon. The People Power Party leadership is also under scrutiny. As the first anniversary of the emergency decree approaches, party leaders have debated whether and how to issue an apology. At a Nov. 28 rally in Daegu, Party Leader Jang Dong-hyuk said, “We take full responsibility,” but added, “The emergency decree revealed the Democratic Party’s misconduct and allowed citizens to see the reality of the nation.” At a rally the next day in Daejeon, he emphasized the need for unity in the fight.



Calls for an apology have faced fierce resistance. During the Daejeon rally, Supreme Council member Yang Hyang-ja urged reflection, prompting party members to shout and throw coffee cups. Banners and signs reading “No apology for the emergency decree” and “The emergency decree was justified” appeared at the scene.



Yoon’s secondary harm toward witnesses must end. If necessary, the court should intervene to correct or restrain his questioning. The People Power Party should recognize that its current ambiguous stance constitutes secondary harm toward citizens affected by the emergency decree. The mere fact that the party is debating an apology and its wording starkly exposes its present position. The party must understand that a sincere apology, without conditions or caveats, is long overdue.

