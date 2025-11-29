Middle-aged Korean men face rising lonely deaths



The number of “lonely deaths,” in which individuals die alone and are discovered long after passing while disconnected from family or close acquaintances, reached 3,924 last year, a 7.2 percent increase from the previous year. Among every 100 deaths, 1.09 were classified as lonely deaths. Men accounted for 82 percent of all lonely deaths, with those in their 50s and 60s representing more than half, highlighting a particularly vulnerable group.



Since the government began compiling related statistics in 2020, the number of lonely deaths has steadily risen. Experts cite the growth of single-person households and socially isolated living environments as major factors. Among men in their 50s and 60s, unexpected transitions to living alone often occur due to early retirement, business failure, divorce, or the death of a spouse. While individuals who voluntarily choose to live alone, such as unmarried persons, tend to remain socially active, those who become involuntary single-person households due to unemployment or bereavement often struggle to seek help or open up to others. The risk of lonely death is heightened when these individuals live in small studio apartments or goshiwons, where housing costs are lower and social connections with neighbors are limited.



One notable characteristic of lonely deaths among men in their 50s and 60s is that most result from illness. Among lonely deaths of individuals under 20, 57 percent are due to suicide, but only 8.3 to 13.5 percent of lonely deaths in the 50s and 60s age group are self-inflicted, with the majority caused by disease. At this stage of life, physical functions decline, and the risk of chronic conditions such as hypertension, diabetes, and cancer is high, making regular checkups and medical management crucial. However, financial hardship and lack of support often prevent treatment, and in emergencies there is no one nearby to provide assistance, causing critical time to be lost.



Middle-aged and older adults occupy a marginalized position, unlike socially active younger generations or elderly people covered by government programs and welfare. For Korean men in this age group, work has often been central to life, and losing that role can lead to social disconnection and despair. Yet they are often reluctant to seek psychological help or accept assistance. Both individual initiative and tailored government policies are necessary to help this group escape economic and social isolation and transition into a stable old age. The path to preventing lonely deaths lies in human connection and mutual support, not in alcohol or tobacco.

