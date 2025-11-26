Kim Yu-jin triumphs with gold at Grand Prix

2024 Paris Olympics gold medalist Kim Yu-jin, 25, won the title at the 2025 World Taekwondo Grand Prix Challenge. On the final day of the tournament in Bangkok, Thailand, on November 24, Kim defeated China’s Zhang Chuling in the women’s 57-kilogram final, 2-1. She seized early momentum in the first round, scoring quickly with aggressive attacks to win 14-1. After dropping the second round 1-3, she secured the championship in the third by landing consecutive strikes to the head and body.Kim, who won silver at last month’s World Championships in Wuxi, China, said she had struggled to win a title since the Paris Olympics but was relieved to return to the top before the year ends. She added that she plans to compete next year in even stronger form. South Korea finished the tournament with four gold medals, two silver medals and four bronze medals.한종호기자 hjh@donga.com