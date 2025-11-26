Lee seeks diversified partnerships during overseas tour

President Lee Jae-myung began his return trip on November 25, local time, after completing a 10-day tour of the Middle East and Africa. With global trade facing rising uncertainty from U.S.-driven protectionism and supply chain shifts prompted by U.S.-China rivalry, the presidential office said the trip helped lay the groundwork for diversifying South Korea’s diplomatic and economic partnerships. The government expects tangible economic gains in emerging markets as it deepens cooperation in defense and nuclear energy.During his state visit to the United Arab Emirates, discussions centered on defense, nuclear power and artificial intelligence. With Korea Hydro and Nuclear Power limited in Europe and North America under its agreement with U.S.-based Westinghouse, the two governments explored opportunities to jointly enter third-country markets through cooperation on next-generation nuclear technologies, including small modular reactors and AI-enhanced systems. Korea’s participation in building AI data centers for the UAE’s Stargate UAE initiative will also deepen strategic cooperation in artificial intelligence. With Middle Eastern nations expected to replace aging weapons systems, the Korean presidential office said the summit opened the door for joint weapons development and raised the possibility of securing more than 15 billion dollars in defense contracts.Speaking with reporters on November 24, President Lee said, “The UAE seems to offer the most concrete achievements,” adding that results in defense exports are expected soon.In Egypt, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi asked South Korea to participate in reconstruction projects in Gaza and in a four-trillion-won expansion of Cairo International Airport. In a speech at Cairo University, President Lee announced the SHINE initiative, which aims to expand diplomatic, economic and cultural cooperation with the Middle East and North Africa.Nuclear energy cooperation also topped the agenda in Türkiye. The presidential office said South Korea secured a foothold to participate from the earliest stages, including site assessments, in Türkiye’s planned second nuclear power plant project in Sinop, creating momentum toward a potential future contract.At the Group of 20 summit in South Africa, the first held on the African continent and boycotted by the United States, President Lee joined other leaders in endorsing a statement emphasizing multilateralism and the preservation of a free trade system. He also chaired a MIKTA leaders meeting with India, Brazil, Mexico, Indonesia, Türkiye and Australia as part of efforts to broaden South Korea’s diplomacy with the Global South.Kyu-Jin Shin newjin@donga.com