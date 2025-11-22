Samsung reinforces leadership while boosting future technology strategy

Samsung Electronics has formalized a dual leadership structure, with Vice Chairman Jun Young-hyun leading the semiconductor-focused Device Solutions division and President Roh Tae-moon heading the Device Experience division, which oversees mobile and home appliance operations. The company made smaller-than-expected personnel changes amid rising internal and external uncertainties, including U.S. tariffs, a move seen as prioritizing management stability. Samsung also underscored its commitment to future technology by appointing Harvard University professor Park Hong-kun, a leading scholar in basic sciences, as head of SAIT, the DX division’s research and development arm formerly known as Samsung Advanced Institute of Technology.● Jun Young-hyun and Roh Tae-moon restore dual leadershipIn Samsung’s 2026 regular executive reshuffle announced Nov. 21, Roh was appointed CEO, removing his acting title and becoming the official head of the Device Experience division. He will continue to serve as chief of the Mobile Experience division, which manages Samsung’s mobile business. Roh had been leading the DX division in an acting capacity since former Vice Chairman Han Jong-hee became incapacitated in March. With Roh’s appointment as CEO, Samsung has restored its two-CEO system.Vice Chairman Jun will continue to hold concurrent positions as head of the Device Solutions division and the Memory Business unit. Samsung said it retained the dual-role structure for the two division chiefs to strengthen competitiveness in key areas, including mobile and memory, and to maintain market leadership.There had been speculation that Samsung would carry out a wide-ranging reshuffle after major changes in the company’s control tower, including the retirement of Vice Chairman Jung Hyun-ho, who had long been considered the second-in-command, and the reorganization of the Business Support Task Force into the Business Support Office. However, as semiconductor performance has rebounded and Samsung’s overall competitiveness has improved, the company opted to maintain stability without major organizational changes. Samsung posted record quarterly results in the third quarter, with revenue of 86.1 trillion won and operating profit of 12.2 trillion won. The business outlook has been boosted by large-scale supply contracts with global tech leaders, including Tesla and Apple. The smartphone business is also expected to see strong performance, supported by solid sales of the Galaxy Z Fold 7.Samsung said it aims to ensure management stability amid an uncertain global environment by restoring the dual-CEO system and continuing to strengthen competitiveness in core businesses.● Harvard tenured professor to lead SAITSamsung said it aims to maintain management stability amid an uncertain global environment by restoring the dual-CEO system and continuing to strengthen competitiveness in its core businesses.● Harvard tenured professor named head of SAITYoon Jang-hyun, 57, who has headed Samsung Venture Investment, was promoted to president and named chief technology officer of Samsung’s DX division and head of Samsung Research. Yoon, who holds a doctorate in electrical engineering from the Georgia Institute of Technology, previously led the software platform team in the MX division and oversaw investments in artificial intelligence, robotics, biotechnology, and semiconductors at Samsung Venture Investment.Meanwhile, Song Gyu-jong, 57, head of corporate planning at Samsung C&T, was nominated president and CEO of Samsung C&T’s resort division and Samsung Welstory. Chung Hae-lin, president of Samsung C&T, was nominated as the new president and CEO of security services company S-1.이동훈기자 dhlee@donga.com