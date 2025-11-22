Squid Game America series filming set for February

Hollywood director David Fincher is reportedly joining the production of the U.S. adaptation of the Netflix series “Squid Game.”According to the Film and Television Industry Alliance website on Nov. 21, Fincher was listed as a producer of “Squid Game: America,” alongside series creator Hwang Dong-hyuk. U.S. outlet Collider reported that “although Fincher has not personally confirmed the news, this is the most concrete update in months on the American version of Squid Game.”Fincher is an acclaimed filmmaker known for directing “Fight Club,” “Se7en” and “The Social Network.” In an interview with South Korean media last December, Hwang Dong-hyuk said, “I really like David Fincher. I would be very excited if he directed a sequel to ‘Squid Game.’”The FTIA website states that filming is scheduled to begin on Feb. 26 next year in Los Angeles. The cast list includes acclaimed actress Cate Blanchett, who made a surprise appearance in the final episode of “Squid Game” Season 3. Collider also reported that the characters in the American adaptation will be entirely different from those in the original series.이지윤기자 leemail@donga.com