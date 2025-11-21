Democratic Party attacks prosecutors on appeal ruling controversy



The Democratic Party labeled prosecutors who publicly demanded explanations from the prosecution leadership over the decision to forgo an appeal in the first trial of the Daejang-dong case as “pro-Yoon political prosecutors.” However, the appeal waiver, which the prosecution leadership blocked from the Daejang-dong investigation and trial team, was an issue most prosecutors found unacceptable. Among the 18 local prosecutors who issued a statement requesting additional explanation from former acting Prosecutor General Noh Man-seok, 12 had been promoted to chief prosecutor after the Lee Jae-myung administration took office. Prosecutors considered “pro-Yoon” under the previous government had already been excluded from promotion.



Park Jae-eok, chief prosecutor of Suwon District and the first name on the statement, served as a spokesperson for the Ministry of Justice in 2019 and acted as a mouthpiece for then-Minister Cho Kuk, who faced allegations of academic favoritism involving his children. He reportedly endured significant stress, losing nearly 10 kilograms at the time. Although promoted to chief prosecutor under the Moon Jae-in administration, he was excluded from promotion to high prosecutor under the Yoon Suk-yeol government. He is considered closer to the ruling party.



After the Democratic Party labeled the statement by the chief prosecutors as “insubordination,” it threatened reassignment for rank-and-file prosecutors and considered disciplinary measures. Ultimately, Park submitted his resignation, saying it was “the best choice I could make.” Park, an expert in drug investigations, had been slated to lead the Joint Investigation Team for Drug Crimes, but his resignation inevitably delayed the team’s launch.



Prosecutors should not be influenced by the administration to ensure objective and fair investigations. The majority of prosecutors do not have clear political leanings. Within the prosecution, officials such as Lim Eun-jung, chief prosecutor of Seoul Eastern District, who did not sign the statement, have been criticized for being politically outspoken. The situation recalls the old proverb: even if your actions are crooked, your words must be straight.



On Nov. 19, lawmakers from the ruling coalition on the National Assembly’s Legislation and Judiciary Committee filed complaints against the 18 chief prosecutors, citing violation of civil servants’ political neutrality under the State Public Officials Act. Some within the Democratic Party argued that the chief prosecutors’ resignations should not be accepted as a form of disciplinary action. “These prosecutors were involved in the manipulation of the Daejang-dong case prosecution under President Lee Jae-myung,” a Democratic Party official said.



The situation became even more ironic. Park Cheol-woo, head of the anti-corruption division at the Supreme Prosecutors’ Office who was involved in the appeal waiver, was appointed chief prosecutor of Seoul Central District on Nov. 19. When opposition parties denounced the appointment as “an abuse of personnel power,” Democratic Party lawmakers defended him, saying it was “highly unfair and unconvincing to frame this appointment politically” and that he was both highly competent and of excellent character. Park had served as spokesperson for the Ministry of Justice under Minister Choo Mi-ae. As a result of this incident, one former Ministry of Justice spokesperson from the Moon Jae-in government was promoted, while another faced disciplinary measures. One was labeled a “pro-Yoon prosecutor,” while the other was described as a “highly capable and virtuous prosecutor,” illustrating how fate diverged for two similar figures.



Watching the Democratic Party today, it appears they are under a collective illusion that they can make unreasonable claims if it wins applause from hardline supporters. With the ruling party leader saying that “Ddanji Ilbo is the barometer of public sentiment,” those who do not read the publication might feel they have no right to speak on public opinion.

