Lee urges AI-focused industrial partnership during UAE visit

President Lee Jae-myung, on a state visit to the United Arab Emirates, said at the Korea-UAE Business Roundtable on Nov. 19 that the two countries should collaborate to create new growth engines through advanced industries centered on artificial intelligence. He identified AI as a future partnership priority for South Korea and the UAE, alongside four existing core sectors: investment, defense and defense industry, nuclear power, and energy.In his keynote speech, Lee said the visit would provide an opportunity to elevate the strategic partnership, enabling the two countries to accelerate cooperation in advanced industries ranging from AI data centers to biotechnology. He said South Korea would be the UAE’s most reliable partner in its effort to become an artificial intelligence hub by 2031, citing the country’s semiconductor technologies, such as high-bandwidth memory, and its engineering, procurement, and construction capabilities. The two countries signed a memorandum of understanding the previous day to establish a Strategic AI Cooperation Framework.Lee also identified clean energy and the defense industry as new drivers of bilateral growth. He said energy transition cooperation, combining the UAE’s solar power potential with South Korea’s advanced battery technologies, would contribute to the shared goal of achieving carbon neutrality by 2050 and to a broader shift toward sustainable energy systems. On defense industry cooperation, he said he hoped deeper collaboration, from joint development and technological cooperation to local production, would help advance the defense industries of both countries.Sheikh Khalid bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, crown prince of the UAE, said artificial intelligence, clean renewable energy and sustainable development are priorities for the country and that relations with South Korea extend beyond 45 years of diplomatic ties. Thani Al Zeyoudi, UAE minister of state for foreign trade, said the partnership between the two countries has opened a new chapter of cooperation.The event was attended by Samsung Electronics Chairman Lee Jae-yong, Hyundai Motor Group Chairman Chung Eui-sun, Hanwha Group Vice Chairman Kim Dong-kwan and Federation of Korean Industries Chairman Ryu Jin, who also leads Poongsan Group. After completing his three-day state visit to the UAE, President Lee departed for Egypt, which this year marks the 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations with South Korea.Hoon-Sang Park tigermask@donga.com