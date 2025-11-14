Chang Han-na to teach arts and leadership at KAIST

KAIST announced on Nov. 13 that it has appointed world-renowned conductor and cellist Chang Han-na as a distinguished visiting professor at its Graduate School of Culture Technology. “I am delighted to share the joy of music with KAIST’s future science and technology leaders and to explore new possibilities in the performing arts through collaboration with artificial intelligence,” Chang said.KAIST has recently appointed several artists as visiting professors to help students develop creativity and interdisciplinary skills while promoting the convergence of AI and the arts. In 2021, the university named world-renowned soprano Jo Sumi as a distinguished visiting professor at the Graduate School of Culture Technology. In June last year, singer G-Dragon was appointed a visiting professor in the Department of Mechanical Engineering. Painter Yoo Hee-young joined the School of Digital Humanities and Social Sciences, and stained-glass master Father Kim In-joong became a distinguished visiting professor in the Department of Industrial Design.KAIST President Lee Kwang-hyung said the appointments of leading artists are intended to create new academic and industrial opportunities through the integration of technology, art, and content. “These efforts enhance KAIST’s brand value and global recognition and play an important role in advancing technology-based content industries and strengthening industry-academia cooperation,” he said.Chang will teach “Orchestra Master Class,” in which she will conduct and work directly with student musicians to interpret pieces through live performance. She will also give special lectures on leadership for undergraduate and graduate students.Chang will take part in AI technology consulting for orchestral performance at the Jo Sumi Center for Performing Arts Research within the Graduate School of Culture Technology. Established in 2022, the center combines AI and the arts through research on virtual performer modeling, interactions among performers, audiences, and instruments, and spatial modeling technologies.“I am deeply honored to share the values of art, leadership, and collaboration with students at KAIST, a leading science and technology institution,” Chang said. “Through the emotions and experiences of music, I hope future science and technology leaders will develop artistic sensibility, creativity, and expressive skills.” Her appointment will run for two years starting this month.최지원기자 jwchoi@donga.com