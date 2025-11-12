TripleS showcases K-pop producer’s innovative group strategy

“Do not overthink K-pop planning. For example, someone who can plan a good date may have the potential to be a great planner. Starting with small, everyday plans can be the first step toward becoming a planner,” said Jung Byeong-ki, CEO of Modehouse, in an interview on Nov. 4 at his office in Gangnam, Seoul.Jung, 46, has worked as a K-pop planner for more than 20 years. Recognized as a first-generation A&R (Artist & Repertoire) producer in South Korea, he helped plan for idol groups including Wonder Girls, 2PM, Lovelyz, and LOONA. After founding Modehouse in 2021, he debuted the 24-member girl group TripleS in 2023.Last month, Jung published his first book "The Sense of Planning," sharing insights and philosophies gained from his K-pop experience. The book covers market analysis, concept development, fandom structures, and risk management. He said, “I wanted to share my experience as a planner creating content for the public.”While A&R is commonly associated with song selection, the role actually encompasses nearly every aspect of an artist’s career, from scouting talent to album planning and management. Jung defines it as “designing an artist’s worldview and concept while coordinating music, visuals, and stage direction in an integrated way.” If an idol represents a world, the A&R producer is its architect and designer.In this sense, the A&R producer’s role in K-pop has become increasingly important. In the past, the focus was on producing hit songs, but now the key is guiding an artist’s entire concept and creative universe.Jung’s development of 2PM under the “beast idol” concept illustrates this approach. In the late 2000s, he studied boy groups by comparing them to major streets in Seoul. “With SHINee, I felt the sophistication of Apgujeong, with Big Bang, the free-spirited vibe of Hongdae, and with Super Junior, the trendiness of Gangnam Station,” he said. Based on this analysis, he positioned 2PM as “stylish young men from COEX Mall who know how to have fun,” which gave rise to the beast idol concept.TripleS represents the culmination of Jung’s philosophy. While his previous 12-member girl group, LOONA, featured a meticulously constructed fantasy-world concept, TripleS embraces the narrative of “girls living around us.”“I wanted to lower the barrier so that peers would think, ‘I could join that team too.’ We also wanted to show diversity in member composition. To allow fans to exchange digital photocards and build a community, eight or 12 members were too few. Twenty-four members was the right number,” he explained.Managing such a large group was not easy, but the concept fostered a dedicated core fandom. TripleS fans who purchase digital photocards can participate in major decisions, including selecting the title track and forming units. Members receive royalties from photocard sales. Jung said, “Performing on stage is no longer enough to motivate them. We wanted to create a positive feedback system where fan support has a real impact.”For those aspiring to become K-pop planners, Jung emphasized the importance of a “trained sense” over innate talent.“Good planning does not strike like a sudden idea. You develop it through continuous effort. You must consistently watch and listen to a wide range of content. Goal-oriented consumption, such as reading the New York Times’ 100 Best Novels or listening to the U.K. NME 100 Albums, is a good approach,” he said.Jung also emphasized responsibility, saying long-term experience as a K-pop planner comes with accountability. “It is time to reconsider practices once taken for granted, such as idol profit distribution systems. We must adapt to the expectations of a changing era,” he said.사지원 4g1@donga.com