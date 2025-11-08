Presidential office says nuclear submarine details under discussion

The South Korean Presidential Office said Thursday that the joint factsheet on tariffs and security, which summarizes the results of the South Korea-U.S. summit, remains under discussion because some adjustments are needed in the security sector. Some U.S. agencies in the Trump administration reportedly blocked its release over language related to South Korea’s nuclear-powered submarines.A senior Presidential Office official told reporters that additional time is needed because the U.S. is reviewing the document and gathering further input from relevant agencies. The official added, “It is difficult to specify exactly when the factsheet will be released.”The two countries had planned to release the factsheet on Nov. 4, but U.S. authorities requested a delay, citing the need for interagency consultations. The South Korean government believes that some agencies, including the Department of Energy, which oversees U.S. nuclear nonproliferation policy, raised concerns about the issue of nuclear-powered submarines.A Presidential Office official said the approval for South Korea to build nuclear-powered submarines was discussed from start to finish on the premise that they would be built in Korea. Addressing earlier U.S. suggestions that the submarine hulls could be constructed at an American shipyard, the official said, “During talks between the leaders, it was agreed that construction would take place in Korea and that we would develop and install the reactors.” The United States would provide only the nuclear fuel for the submarines.“Because such high-stakes issues are being negotiated at the same time, it is understandable that progress has been slow until the final stages," the official added. “We will continue the negotiations patiently to ensure that our position is fully reflected.”Kyu-Jin Shin newjin@donga.com