A journey through time and memory at Korea’s national museum

On the third floor of the National Museum of Korea in Yongsan, Seoul, a faint glow illuminated a small bronze Buddhist shrine about 20 centimeters tall. Guided by a mobile map accessed through a QR code, visitors passed a grand Goryeo Dynasty bronze bell and a graceful wooden Bodhisattva statue before arriving at the modest yet captivating relic in a quiet corner of the Buddhist Sculpture Hall. A sign beside it read, “A precious remnant of a sorrowful era.”When visitors scanned the QR code, the audio guide explained, “This portable Buddhist shrine, crafted in 1417, was restored to its original form thanks to a glass plate photograph left by the Japanese Government-General of Korea.” The celadon stand supporting the shrine had long been stored separately in the museum’s warehouse until about a decade ago. Curators reunited it with its counterpart after discovering the matching image on a glass plate negative from the colonial period, much like Cinderella finding her glass slipper.To mark the 20th anniversary of its relocation to Yongsan, the National Museum of Korea launched a participatory exhibition titled “Twenty Years of Stories: Artifacts and People,” which opened on Oct. 22. From the museum’s 440,000 holdings, curators selected 20 artifacts that have revealed fascinating new stories over the past two decades or captured the attention of many visitors. The exhibition is designed like a treasure hunt through a specially created website, with participants earning museum-themed goods based on the number of digital stamps they collect.When visitors enter the website, they can take a short quiz to discover their “viewing style,” which suggests a personalized route through the museum. Contemplative visitors are guided to the Joseon white porcelain “Moon Jar,” while adventurous types are directed to a reproduction of Goguryeo tomb murals. Using the interactive map, visitors can explore the galleries freely and even discover outdoor sculptures, such as the “Medicine Buddha and Maitreya,” that are often overlooked.The exhibition also features audio commentaries from more than 20 curators, each sharing personal reflections on the artifacts they have studied and preserved. One highlight is the “Gold Crown from Seobongchong Tomb,” which was restored to its original form in 2015. The curator recounts how the crown had been crudely patched after being damaged while in the custody of the Japanese Government-General during the colonial period.During this reporter’s visit, from 4:30 p.m. until closing at 6 p.m., 10 digital stamps were collected. Although a reward of postcards and a tote bag was offered, it was politely declined to leave them for other visitors. According to the museum, 1,560 people have completed all 20 stamp missions so far. Those who finish receive the tote and postcards as well as a 20 percent discount coupon for museum merchandise or a special exhibition catalog. The program runs through Dec. 28.이지윤기자 leemail@donga.com