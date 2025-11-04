Son Heung-min leads LAFC to Western semifinals

Los Angeles FC, powered by Son Heung-min’s goal and assist, advanced to the Western Conference semifinals of the 2025 MLS Cup playoffs.LAFC defeated Austin 4-1 in the second leg of the best-of-three first-round series on Nov. 3. Starting as the central striker, Son Heung-min opened the scoring in the 21st minute. After receiving a pass from Gabon’s Denis Bouanga, Son charged into the penalty area, faked out a defender, and sent a left-footed shot into the net. It was Son’s first goal of the playoffs and his tenth overall since joining LAFC three months ago. He scored nine goals in 10 regular-season matches.Four minutes later, Son recorded an assist. After his shot was blocked by a defender following a challenge with the goalkeeper, he passed across to Denis Bouanga, who finished with a right-footed strike. LAFC extended its lead with Bouanga’s second goal in the 44th minute and a late strike from American forward Jeremy Ebobisse in stoppage time. Having won the first leg 2-1 at home on Oct. 30, LAFC secured the series 2-0 and advanced to the conference semifinals.Football statistics outlet FotMob gave Son a rating of 8.6, the second-highest on the team. LAFC manager Steve Cherundolo praised Son after the match, saying, “It’s difficult to defend a player who can use both feet as well as Son.” Cherundolo once faced Son during his playing days as a defender for Hannover in Germany’s Bundesliga, when Son was with Hamburg.After finishing third in the Western Conference during the regular season, LAFC will face second-place Vancouver for a spot in the conference final. Unlike the best-of-three first round, the semifinals will be decided in a single match. Vancouver’s squad includes German forward Thomas Müller, who joined the club in August after a storied career with Bayern Munich. Müller, who scored 250 goals in 756 appearances for Munich, netted seven goals in seven regular-season matches for Vancouver.한종호 기자 hjh@donga.com