Sanulrim’s Kim Chang-hoon to debut solo concert



Kim Chang-hoon of the band Sanulrim will hold his first solo concert next month. The second of the Sanulrim brothers and the group’s vocalist and bassist, Kim will perform only two Sanulrim songs, Recalling and Monologue. The rest of the program will feature 21 selections from more than 1,000 “poetry songs” he has composed over the past five years.



Unlike a typical rock concert, the performance is designed for a seated audience to focus on the lyrics and melodies. The concert will be held at Geoam Art Hall, a 144-seat classical venue. Kim plans to divide the show into three parts and has requested that the audience refrain from clapping during the performance. He said limiting applause allows the audience to focus on the lyrics and fully savor each piece.



Kim’s “poetry songs” began five years ago after he read Jeong Hyun-jong’s poem "Visitor." He started setting one Korean poem to music each day, creating works marked by urgency. Sanulrim released 13 albums from 1977 to 1997, leaving a lasting impact on youth culture. Kim also wrote songs for other artists, including Sand Pebbles’ "What Can I Do" and Kim Wan-sun’s "Tonight."



After graduating from college, Kim moved to North America and spent 30 years in business and corporate roles. When he returned to Korea 10 years ago, he felt a pressing need to reclaim his identity and pursue creative expression.



Similarly, artist Lee Soo-kyung, who presented the large-scale installation Translated Ceramics at New York’s Metropolitan Museum of Art last year, has been writing poems daily since April. She records her thoughts immediately on blank paper, without concern for grammar or form, as a way to trace her thinking process. She said the practice is especially meaningful in the age of artificial intelligence, helping her maintain individuality amid digital convenience.



For both Kim and Lee, daily creative work provides a way to engage deeply with their inner thoughts. Neither artist pursues poetry as a primary profession, yet both consistently observe themselves through disciplined creation. In a rapidly changing world, both artists turn inward for inspiration. Lee will recite her poems at the Taipei Biennale, which opens Nov. 1. Kim hopes his audience will find comfort and connection in his poetry songs.



“I have many regrets about the past,” Kim said. "If my poetry songs offer even a small measure of comfort, it would be a blessing. The sadness and pain people experience are universal."

