Former Unification Church chief faces lobbying probe

Former Unification Church world headquarters chief Yoon Young-ho allegedly sought, through Jeon Seong-bae, to secure not only a nomination in general elections but also an executive post under the Ministry of Gender Equality and Family, reportedly with the involvement of First Lady Kim Kun-hee.According to The Dong-A Ilbo on Jan. 19, the Joint Investigation Team on Religious-Political Collusion obtained a text message Yoon sent to Jeon in November 2023, several months after Yoon was dismissed from his position as world headquarters chief on May 8. In the message, Yoon wrote, “Regarding support for the People Power Party leadership election, is the promise from First Lady Kim still valid?”During questioning, Yoon said he had sought to secure a proportional representation seat for a former Gyeongnam Provincial Council chairman who also served as the Unification Church’s fifth district head. He claimed he was later told to issue an apology after First Lady Kim and Jeon Seong-bae failed to honor what he described as a prior promise. Kim is currently on trial on allegations that she promised a proportional representation seat to the Unification Church in exchange for mobilizing church members to join the People Power Party ahead of its March 2023 leadership election.Investigators are also examining the circumstances surrounding Yoon’s efforts to obtain an executive post under the Ministry of Gender Equality and Family. In February 2024, Yoon left a note on his personal phone stating, “Given the situation surrounding the general elections and Mr. Jeon, I believe it will be difficult to secure the previously promised proportional seat. Instead, I request that the vacant director of activities position at the Korea Youth Activity Promotion Agency be granted, with the role to be held concurrently with director of the National Youth Training Center in Cheonan.” Authorities are looking into why Yoon, despite having been removed from a senior Unification Church position, continued to pursue such requests through Jeon to the First Lady.The investigation team also found evidence that Yoon attempted to organize conservative support events in March 2024, involving roughly 8,000 young church members, to influence the general election. The events ultimately did not take place. The Unification Church has repeatedly stated that the activities were not authorized by the organization and represented Yoon’s personal actions.소설희 기자 facthee@donga.com