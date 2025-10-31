Independent lawmaker draws criticism over unverified allegations



Independent lawmaker Choi Hyuk-jin drew attention during the first parliamentary audit of President Lee Jae-myung’s administration. Choi, a member of the National Assembly’s Legislation and Judiciary Committee, presented a doctored photo comparing Chief Justice Cho Hee-dae to Japan’s Toyotomi Hideyoshi, mocking Cho as someone allegedly recommended by a pro-Japanese conservative network.



Days later, Choi made unverified claims that a non-existent sister of a People Power Party lawmaker had introduced a mistress to an aide of Kim Keon-hee. The next day, he disrupted a neighboring lawmaker’s questioning by turning toward them and staring. Observers said his behavior went beyond ordinary attention-seeking for a first-term independent legislator.



Choi raised 150 million won in campaign donations within four months of entering the National Assembly. On Facebook, he said messages of support inspired him to work with greater sincerity. By increasing his visibility and appealing to hardline pro-government supporters, he secured substantial personal funding.



He previously served as Presidential Secretary for Social Economy under the Moon Jae-in administration. Former colleagues described him as quiet and low-profile at the time, noting his transformation as a politician. Reports indicate he may seek reentry into the Democratic Party and could run for mayor of his hometown, Wonju, in Gangwon Province, in next year’s local elections.



Choi inherited a proportional representation seat after members of the satellite party affiliated with the Democratic Party moved to the presidential office. Although he was nominated through the Basic Income Party, he refused to join, prompting criticism from party leader Yong Hye-in, who called him a “political fraud who stole a seat.”



He is neither a directly elected lawmaker nor aligned with his proportional representation party, exposing a loophole that undercuts voters’ intentions. Protected by parliamentary immunity, Choi has made unverified claims without facing consequences.



Observers say the situation exposes systemic flaws. Proportional satellite parties formed before the 21st general election were hastily created and dissolved, producing poorly vetted candidates. Past controversies involved satellite party lawmakers, including Yoon Mi-hyang and Kim Hong-gul, who faced allegations of financial misconduct. Despite these cases, reforms to election law and parliamentary immunity were not pursued, and similar issues arose in the 22nd general election.



The Democratic Party, as the ruling party, needs to prioritize internal reforms, including correcting the electoral system and parliamentary privileges, before pursuing initiatives such as judicial reform. Politics that cater only to one’s base, exemplified by Choi’s actions, erode the credibility of the National Assembly and obscure public discourse.

