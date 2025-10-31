First meeting of Li-Takaichi... You have to take good care of your "too close to your neighbors"



President Lee Jae-myung and Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi met in Gyeongju on Wednesday and agreed to maintain friendly cooperation through shuttle diplomacy.



President Lee stressed that the two countries, as neighbors, should pursue various forms of cooperation. Prime Minister Takaichi called South Korea an important neighbor and partner for Japan. The meeting, held nine days after Takaichi took office, served as an introductory summit and did not touch on sensitive historical issues.



Takaichi, often called “the female Abe,” is known for her hardline conservative stance. She has regularly visited the Yasukuni Shrine, where Class-A Pacific War criminals are enshrined, and made strong right-wing comments on the Dokdo territorial dispute.



These stances raised concerns that improving bilateral relations could be reversed, prompting National Security Office Director Wi Sung-lac to visit Japan to coordinate ties. Since taking office, Takaichi has emphasized a future-oriented and stable approach to Korea-Japan relations. At her inaugural press conference, she expressed appreciation for Korean seaweed, cosmetics, and television dramas.



Despite unresolved historical issues, practical cooperation in areas such as economic security remains essential. With closer ties among North Korea, China, and Russia and North Korea’s advancing nuclear capabilities, the regional situation in Northeast Asia has grown increasingly tense.



Seoul and Tokyo must also navigate challenges posed by the second Trump administration in the United States. While Takaichi’s revisions to Japan’s “three security documents” and proposed defense spending increase have raised concerns about a rightward shift, analysts say the moves likely respond to Washington’s demand for higher defense contributions.



Trump’s second term has weakened the momentum of the “Camp David trilateral cooperation” established by former South Korean, U.S., and Japanese leaders. As President Trump approaches alliances transactionally, South Korea and Japan sometimes compete but must collaborate to secure U.S. support on key issues. These efforts require careful management of bilateral ties and ongoing dialogue to build mutual trust.

