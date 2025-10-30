SECOND CLOSET Set to disrupt the market with 'THEREBY,' a workwear rental and management platform.

CEO Yu-bin Lee of SECOND CLOSET / source=IT dongA

SECOND CLOSET introduced its own functional workwear / source=SECOND CLOSET

Utility pocket for convenient storage of various tools (left) and buffer pad to protect the knee area (right) / source=SECOND CLOSET

SECOND CLOSET develops the product by reflecting the opinions of the field / source=SECOND CLOSET

Lee introduced the logo and package developed through Ulsan Design-led Manufacturing Innovation Center support program / source=IT dongA

THEREBYRiding the wave of South Korea's manufacturing boom since the 1970s, the workwear market has seen steady growth. Yet, half a century later, the design, function, and supply chain for this apparel remain largely unchanged. Trapped in a traditional "buy-and-done" procurement model, companies are burdened with unexpected "hidden costs" beyond the initial purchase, including laundry, repairs, and replacements.An emerging startup is tackling this inefficiency head-on: 'SECOND CLOSET,' led by CEO Yu-bin Lee, a former apparel design specialist. The company aims to drive change in the workwear market through 'THEREBY,' its total solution for workwear rental and post-purchase management.Yu-bin Lee majored in apparel design domestically before studying and gaining practical experience in the United Kingdom. Although he built expertise in the apparel industry for many years, he says he felt limited by the simple act of making and selling clothes."Working in the apparel market, I felt I couldn't solve real social problems, corporate challenges, or customer needs just by making and selling," said Lee, explaining his motivation for starting the company. "I began to envision a business that could solve practical problems using my major."He began his entrepreneurial journey in 2022 after being accepted into the Youth Startup Academy. Initially, he launched a platform for repurposing used clothing, but during the course of two years, he discovered the problems plaguing the workwear market. After accumulating experience and know-how through various attempts—including a repurposing business to solve corporate inventory turnover and even a storage service for travelers—he executed a pivot to the workwear market in 2024.Notably, Lee has personal experience with traditional workwear, having worn it daily for two years while doing piping work at Hyundai Heavy Industries to save for his studies abroad. "Workwear must be comfortable and safe for workers, but the design and functionality have hardly changed since the 1970s. As an apparel designer, I wanted to apply my ideas to the industrial field," he recalled.SECOND CLOSET sells its proprietary workwear both online and offline. Conventional low-cost workwear has traditionally prioritized durability above all else. This led to numerous problems, such as poor sweat-wicking, which hinders work efficiency. The workwear created by SECOND CLOSET differentiates itself by applying a worker-friendly design that solves these issues.For instance, a three-dimensional pattern was added to the rise (the area from the waistband to the crotch seam), a part often subject to damage, enhancing both durability and comfort. Additionally, pockets are incorporated into the knee area, allowing for the insertion of cushioning pads. This enables workers to perform their tasks more comfortably and safely.Furthermore, it features utility pockets for convenient storage of various tools, such as tape measures and pens. While existing workwear might only offer simple pockets for hands, SECOND CLOSET's products are designed considering the practical need to carry the diverse tools required on an actual job site.Such product development was possible thanks to Lee's educational background in apparel design and the experience he accumulated in the industry. He participates directly in product design, actively reflecting the voice of the field in the products.SECOND CLOSET's ultimate goal extends beyond simple sales; it aims to solve the fundamental problems of the workwear market. Although the primary demand for workwear comes from corporations, the sector has been dominated by a traditional ‘buy-and-done’ practice. The limited number of suppliers stifled competition, leading to passivity in product improvement and distribution innovation.The solution SECOND CLOSET proposes is a disruptive rental model. This service, named 'THEREBY,' is a total solution that combines workwear rental with comprehensive post-management. 'Thereby' is an English adverb that connects a cause with a positive result, embodying the company's desire to provide workers with a more comfortable environment, enhanced safety, and greater efficiency.While the traditional method of purchasing workwear outright might seem cheaper at first glance, SECOND CLOSET emphasizes this is not the case. Companies must also maintain laundry and repair facilities, and in some cases, hire dedicated personnel, incurring significant costs. Outsourcing these tasks as needed is also inefficient.The THEREBY service resolves these inefficiencies. Although specifics vary by client, the service fundamentally provides enough workwear for each worker to have a fresh set daily. With a system involving weekly visits to collect used garments, the client company no longer needs to worry about managing laundry or repairs.From the worker's perspective, the feeling of wearing clean workwear every day significantly improves the working environment. This also contributes to enhancing the corporate image. Furthermore, companies can select from a variety of functional workwear. CEO Lee emphasized that this allows for flexible adaptation; even if the company's business activities change, there is no need to discard or replace the existing workwear inventory.By eliminating the costs and labor associated with workwear procurement and management, companies can focus on more productive tasks. It also contributes to a company's ESG management—a key indicator for assessing corporate sustainability. By utilizing workwear made from eco-friendly materials and controlling the generation of harmful substances during laundering or disposal, companies can more easily satisfy ESG evaluation indices.The manufacturing sector is the most representative target for the THEREBY service, which naturally includes industries like petrochemicals. However, Lee stressed that the business model is expandable beyond general workwear to various industries requiring uniforms, such as food service and hospitality."Of course, workwear rental or laundry services existed before. But we believe we are virtually the only total solution company that provides manufacturing, rental, and post-management support for workwear like we do," Lee said, highlighting the differentiation.Regarding the difficulties of running a startup, Lee stated, "Ultimately, a startup must be backed by rapid growth, but the most difficult part is finding what the market truly wants. It is crucial to seek the right path through rapid verification of various attempts."Regarding the Ulsan Design-led Manufacturing Innovation Center support program, he commented, "Thise wasn't a program like this in Ulsan previously, and it was excellent to receive so much preliminary training. Thise were almost no programs that offered such diverse support, ranging from brand establishment, branding, and marketing support, moving beyond simple package aid."The branding class was particularly memorable, he noted. "We were taught not just how to have technology and ideas, but how to actually sell them in the real world. It was truly essential training for a startup," he emphasized.With the support of the center, he collaborated over three months with 'BrandDirectors' (CEO Jin-soo Jeon) to develop the logo and packaging. The gear-shaped logo allows for intuitive recognition of the brand's connection to industrial sites, while its atypical form seeks to capture the diversity of the industry. Tags, stickers, and packaging boxes were also developed to efficiently convey the THEREBY brand identity.It also helped in forming networks, Lee revealed. "I also look forward to strengthening our network through meetings with various companies and organizations," he added.Regarding the choice of Ulsan as one of his business hubs, Lee explained, "Ulsan has the largest national industrial complex, so I consider it an important base. With various companies in manufacturing, shipbuilding, automotive, and petrochemicals, we expect significant demand for workwear." He added, "The market is large, comprising companies of various fields and sizes, not just large corporations. Being able to access useful support programs is also an advantage."Regarding future plans, Lee stated, " THEREBY is the means by which I, as an apparel designer, apply my ideas to the industrial field and share my dream of leading change that helps the world. I ask for your high expectations."The workwear market has long been dominated by traditional practices, but SECOND CLOSET's THEREBY rejects this status quo. Based on differentiated products developed from a designer's professional expertise and field experience, combined with a new business model integrating rental and post-management, SECOND CLOSET's journey to lead change in the workwear market is drawing significant attention.By Young-woo Kim (pengo@itdonga.com)