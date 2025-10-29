Korean companies display next-generation tech at APEC

South Korea’s leading companies showcased advanced technologies and future visions at the 2025 APEC CEO Summit in Gyeongju, emphasizing technology diplomacy. Samsung Electronics unveiled a prototype of its tri-fold smartphone, and Hyundai Motor showcased its new hydrogen electric vehicle, the All-New NEXO.Samsung displayed the tri-fold phone on Oct. 28 at the “K-Tech Showcase,” a side event of the CEO summit at the Air Dome in Gyeongju Expo Park. The device, on public view for the first time, will remain on display until Oct. 31. Visitors can see it behind glass but cannot touch or operate it.The tri-fold phone represents the next step in foldable technology. When folded, the screen measures about 6.5 inches diagonally; unfolded, it expands to roughly 10 inches, two inches larger than the Galaxy Z Fold released in July. Folded and unfolded units were displayed side by side to highlight the size difference.Samsung is expected to reveal full specifications at the official launch later this year. Analysts said the APEC showcase reflects Samsung’s confidence in its technology and its intent to reinforce leadership in the global foldable device market.Hyundai Motor Group showcased hydrogen-powered vehicles, purpose-built vehicles, and robotics innovations. At the Gyeongju Arts Center, it displayed the All-New NEXO, Hyundai’s first fully redesigned hydrogen-powered passenger vehicle since 2018.Kia unveiled the PV5, its first electric PBV model, along with a demonstration of the Easy Swap modular system. Hyundai also displayed a production-ready parking robot and MobED, a small mobility platform. A four-legged robot, Spot, moved freely around the venue, drawing visitors’ attention.LG Electronics showcased innovation with a large chandelier made of 28 77-inch LG Signature OLED T panels, the world’s first wireless, transparent TVs. The circular display allows viewers to see images from any angle. LG also displayed AI CoreTech at a second-floor booth, applying artificial intelligence to decades of experience in motors, compressors, and other core components.SK Innovation deployed 20 hydrogen-powered shuttle buses for APEC participants, linking Gyeongju, Busan, and Pohang to highlight Korea’s hydrogen technology and eco-friendly transport.GS Caltex showcased “Energy for Sustainable Living” on the third floor of Gyeongju Arts Center, highlighting 60 years of innovation and future energy strategies with large LED screens and interactive exhibits.이동훈기자 dhlee@donga.com