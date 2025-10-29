Trump signals readiness to meet Kim in N. Korea



U.S. President Donald Trump has repeatedly signaled his desire to meet North Korean leader Kim Jong Un ahead of his visit to South Korea. On Oct. 27, he said he could go directly to North Korea if Kim agreed and suggested extending his stay in South Korea would be easy.



The remarks reflect persistent outreach. Trump has emphasized his personal rapport with Kim, but he also acknowledged North Korea as a nuclear power and referenced sanctions, signaling a willingness to take significant steps to secure a meeting.



Whether a sudden summit will take place remains uncertain. Still, given Trump’s repeated outreach, Kim is likely to respond, either accepting or cautiously declining. A month ago, Kim said time favored North Korea but did not rule out a meeting if the U.S. eased its denuclearization demands. The June 2019 Panmunjom summit occurred just 32 hours after Trump unexpectedly proposed it.



Kim faces a complex calculation. Much has changed in six years, giving him greater leverage. Sanctions have long been weakened, and recent military parades in Beijing and Pyongyang showcased North Korea alongside China and Russia. Still, rejecting a direct meeting with a U.S. president or delaying it indefinitely could be difficult.



Dialogue with North Korea is necessary to ease tensions on the Korean Peninsula. However, giving Kim excessive attention and staging a spectacle before the meeting could undermine negotiations. While Trump may present the meeting itself as a success, South Korea risks being sidelined and frustrated by the display.

