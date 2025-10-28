Cho Gue-sung scores again, lifts Midtjylland to victory

Forward Cho Gue-sung, 27, scored his fourth goal of the season in his first full match since returning from injury.On Oct. 26, Cho started in Midtjylland’s 4–0 away victory over Fredericia in the 2025–26 Danish Superliga, helping his team dominate the contest. In the 34th minute, with Midtjylland leading 1–0, Cho volleyed a teammate’s cross with his right foot to make it 2–0. The goal marked his fourth of the season, including three in the league and one in the domestic cup.Cho missed all of last season after knee surgery and complications during rehabilitation. He returned in August, making his first appearance in a year and three months, and scored his first goal of the season on Sept. 18 in the Danish Cup third round.Cho rose to prominence during the 2022 World Cup group stage, becoming the first South Korean to score twice in a single match, despite a 3–2 loss to Ghana. Lingering effects of his injury have kept him out of the national squad since March 2024. His full-match performance Saturday suggested he has regained full fitness, raising hopes for a national team return.Lee Han-beom, 23, a Midtjylland teammate and South Korea national team defender, also started and helped the team keep a clean sheet.한종호기자 hjh@donga.com