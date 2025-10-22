Korean student’s death exposes Cambodia voice phishing ring

Forty-nine of 64 suspects extradited from Cambodia for voice phishing and related crimes have been arrested. The remains of 22-year-old college student Park, kidnapped and killed by a Chinese crime ring in Cambodia, were returned to his family after 74 days.The National Police Agency said Tuesday that courts issued arrest warrants for 48 of the 64 suspects following pretrial hearings. Including one suspect previously under warrant, the total number of detainees is now 49. Police said the number could rise to 59 as hearings continue for 10 additional suspects under investigation by the Gyeonggi Northern Provincial Police Agency. Four minor suspects were released without warrants, and another had a warrant request denied by prosecutors.Meanwhile, Park’s body, found in August near Bokor Mountain in Cambodia’s Kampot Province, arrived in South Korea on Tuesday through Incheon International Airport after a joint autopsy and cremation by Korean and Cambodian authorities. Park told his family he was traveling abroad for an exhibition but was allegedly lured overseas by a 27-year-old college senior surnamed Hong. He was later detained after attempting to give a bank account in his name to a Chinese voice phishing group and reportedly died from beatings and torture.Park’s remains were transported to Andong in North Gyeongsang Province and returned to his family. Police have arrested Hong and another suspect and are continuing to investigate the case.안동=명민준기자 mmj86@donga.com