Sanae Takaichi to become Japan’s first woman prime minister

Sanae Takaichi, 64, president of Japan’s ruling Liberal Democratic Party, is expected to become the country’s 104th prime minister on Oct. 21, making her Japan’s first female leader.On Oct. 20, the Liberal Democratic Party and Japan Innovation Party finalized a coalition agreement and pledged to vote for Takaichi in the parliamentary prime minister election. Together, they hold 231 seats in the House of Representatives, two short of a majority, with the LDP holding 196 and the Japan Innovation Party 35.Although opposition parties failed to unite behind a single candidate, Takaichi is expected to win the runoff, making her appointment almost certain. She captured the LDP presidency on Oct. 4 and will assume the premiership 17 days later, ending a period of political uncertainty in Japan.Takaichi, known for her strong conservative views, has long visited Yasukuni Shrine, where Class-A World War II war criminals are enshrined. During this year’s autumn festival from Oct. 17 to 19, she made a monetary offering instead of attending in person, likely to avoid backlash from moderate lawmakers and neighboring countries.Often called the “female Abe” for following former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s policies, Takaichi emphasizes monetary easing and fiscal expansion. Her approach has been nicknamed “Sanaenomics,” echoing Abe’s “Abenomics.” Following reports of her imminent appointment, Japan’s Nikkei 225 index surpassed 49,000 for the first time on Oct. 20, closing at 49,032.38, up 1,450.23 points, or 3.05 percent, reflecting investor optimism over increased government spending.In-Chan Hwang hic@donga.com