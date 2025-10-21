Large-ball table tennis gains popularity among seniors

At a table tennis club in Seongnam, Gyeonggi Province, 72-year-old Song Jong-chan held up a large orange ball and said it was easy to see and hit. A 12-year veteran of large-ball table tennis, Song began playing seriously after retiring. He said the exercise has significantly improved his fitness, enabling him to hike up and down Namhansanseong without stopping.Large-ball table tennis, popular among seniors, uses balls 44 millimeters in diameter and weighing 2.2 grams. They are larger but lighter than standard balls, which measure 40 millimeters and weigh 2.7 grams. The bright orange balls are easier to see, spin less, and move more slowly. This allows rallies to last longer, making the game suitable for older players with slower reflexes or vision challenges. Matches are also shorter, lasting up to three sets instead of five or seven.Song said the slower ball keeps rallies going longer and requires less movement than regular table tennis, reducing the risk of injury.The net on a large-ball table is 17.25 centimeters high, two centimeters taller than a standard table, helping prevent matches from ending too quickly. Song said players need arm and shoulder strength to clear the net, making the game good for building muscle.Won Soon-ok, 52, a veteran of several international large-ball tournaments, said the sport offers strong exercise benefits. She noted that even players in their 30s enjoy it in Japan and that the game is more challenging than it appears.The sport was introduced in South Korea in 2006 after being selected as a new senior sports initiative by the Korea Council of Sport for All, now part of the Korean Sport & Olympic Committee. According to the Korea Large-Ball Table Tennis Federation, the number of players exceeded 10,000 in 2016 and continues to grow. "Interest in the sport is rising, and tournaments are now held more frequently," Song said.성남=조영우 기자 jero@donga.com