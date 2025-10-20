Kim Se-young wins LPGA title in hometown

“Kim Se-young!”Kim Se-young, 32, sank her championship putt despite 5.6-meter-per-second winds from the sea, prompting roughly 30,000 hometown fans to chant her name. Winning her first LPGA title in nearly five years since the 2020 Pelican Women’s Championship, Kim raised her hands to the sky several times, visibly moved. She wore her signature red pants, savoring the long-awaited victory.On Oct. 19 at Pine Beach Golf Links in Haenam, South Jeolla Province, Kim shot a final-round 5-under 67, with six birdies and one bogey. Her total of 24-under 264 gave her a four-stroke lead over Japan’s Nasa Hataoka, 26, securing the championship. Kim earned $345,000 in prize money.The victory was especially meaningful for Kim. Haenam, where the tournament was held, is next to her hometown of Yeongam County. Enduring a long winless streak, she drew strength from local fans to claim her 13th LPGA Tour title. Kim opened with a 10-under first round, setting a course record, and maintained the lead throughout, completing a wire-to-wire victory for her hometown supporters.해남=김정훈기자 hun@donga.com