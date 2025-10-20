Trump meets Asian business leaders at Florida golf course

U.S. President Donald Trump played golf on Oct. 18 with top executives from South Korea, Japan and Taiwan at Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach, Florida. The meeting was reportedly arranged by Masayoshi Son, the Japan-based chairman of SoftBank and a Korean descendant. Participants included Samsung Electronics Chairman Lee Jae-yong, SK Group Chairman Chey Tae-won, Hyundai Motor Group Executive Chair Chung Eui-sun, LG Group Chairman Koo Kwang-mo and Hanwha Group Vice Chairman Kim Dong-kwan.It is highly unusual for a sitting U.S. president to play golf with multiple foreign business leaders. A keen golfer, Trump has previously played with major world figures, including former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. Observers said the meeting could help advance trade discussions, including tariffs and U.S. investment projects.The White House said Trump arrived at the golf course around 9:15 a.m. and left at 4:52 p.m., spending about seven hours and 37 minutes on the course. During that time, he may have held informal discussions with the South Korean executives.Some speculate that only a few of the business leaders played directly with Trump, since golf is usually played in foursomes. The White House did not disclose who accompanied him. Security was reportedly tight, with Secret Service agents blocking public access to the club entrance.Even if the business leaders did not play in the same group as Trump, they likely had chances to speak before or after the game or during breaks. It is believed that conversations may have included topics such as South Korean investment in the United States and ongoing tariff issues.The executives reportedly traveled to the golf club in a limousine bus rather than personal vehicles. After Trump’s motorcade left, a black limousine bus believed to be carrying the executives was seen heading to a nearby hotel. Son was spotted in the hotel lobby with several Korean staff thought to be accompanying the executives.Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach, where the meeting took place, is a luxury 27-hole course owned by the president. He has previously played there with Abe.According to local media including The Palm Beach Daily News, Trump was scheduled to stay at his Mar-a-Lago residence from Oct. 17 to 19, about a 10-minute drive from the golf course. On Oct. 17, the resort hosted a fundraising dinner for his “Make America Great Again” movement, with tickets priced at $1 million per person. Trump delivered the keynote speech urging donations.Woo-Sun Lim imsun@donga.com