White House considers plans ahead of Trump's Korea visit

U.S. officials have privately discussed the possibility of President Donald Trump meeting North Korean leader Kim Jong Un during his planned visit to South Korea later this month, CNN and other outlets reported Oct. 18. The United Nations Command, which oversees Panmunjom, is expected to suspend Joint Security Area tours during Trump’s stay. He is coordinating a Seoul visit for Oct. 29 and 30 around the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit.A government source told reporters Oct. 19 that Panmunjom tours will be suspended from Oct. 27 through Nov. 1, during the APEC summit week. The tours had been halted after Pyongyang announced it was voiding the Sept. 19, 2023, inter-Korean military agreement and were resumed in May.Some officials say the suspension may be a precaution in case Trump proposes a meeting with Kim while in Seoul. South Korea sees little meaningful working-level contact between Washington and Pyongyang but is preparing for a sudden move, similar to 2019 when a summit was arranged within 48 hours after Trump publicly suggested one. In 2019, Trump proposed the meeting after the G20 summit in Japan and then met Kim at Panmunjom.CNN, citing U.S. administration officials, reported Oct. 18 that planning for a U.S.-North Korea summit is not at an advanced stage, though the possibility has been discussed ahead of Trump’s visit.A government source said there are no concrete plans for Trump to visit Panmunjom. White House security teams visited South Korea twice ahead of the planned Oct. 29-30 trip, but they did not inspect Panmunjom, the source added.Analysts say Trump’s trip could prompt renewed U.S. efforts to restart dialogue with North Korea. With Beijing, Moscow and Pyongyang drawing closer ahead of China’s 80th Victory Day and North Korea’s 80th anniversary military parade, the administration appears ready to reengage on North Korea policy.The U.S. administration is expected to name Kevin Kim, State Department deputy assistant secretary for East Asian and Pacific Affairs, as acting U.S. ambassador to South Korea, replacing Joseph Yun, possibly before Trump’s trip. Kim, who coordinated working-level U.S.-North Korea talks during Trump’s first term, including the 2019 Panmunjom meeting, has overseen Korea policy since the new administration took office.Kyu-Jin Shin newjin@donga.com