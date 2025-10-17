World joins Gyeongju marathon ahead of APEC meeting

“Gyeongju, the ancient city with a thousand-year history, will run with the world ahead of the APEC Summit,” said Joo Nak-yeong, mayor of Gyeongju in North Gyeongsang Province.“This year’s Gyeongju International Marathon is more than a sporting event. It is a festival that highlights the dynamic spirit of a global city,” he said.Joo said more than 15,000 runners from South Korea and abroad will take part in the race through Gyeongju, where the legacy of the Silla Kingdom blends with the colors of autumn. “It will be an inspiring race that unites sports, culture and the world,” he added.Certified as an Elite Label event by World Athletics, the marathon was also selected for the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism’s international sports support program, drawing a large field of elite runners from abroad. “This year’s competition will be the best yet in both quality and scale,” Joo said.With the marathon occurring just two weeks before the APEC Summit, Joo said Gyeongju will be in the global spotlight. “I hope participants will experience the city’s rich history and culture and remember it as a place the world wants to visit again,” he said.“The marathon is a citywide festival created by citizens and a cultural stage connecting Gyeongju to the world,” he concluded. "We will work to make Gyeongju a center of peace and exchange linking Asia to the wider world, alongside the successful hosting of the APEC Summit."Young-Hun Jang jang@donga.com