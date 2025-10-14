Court decision spotlights risks of celebrity airport appearances



A recent court ruling highlighted the risks of celebrity appearances at airports. The case arose in July last year when actor Byun Woo-seok traveled abroad. His bodyguard used a strong camera flash on fans attempting photos and even checked boarding passes. The court deemed this illegal physical force and fined the bodyguard and the security company 1 million won each. The judge noted that Byun could have avoided confrontation by keeping his schedule private instead of passing through crowds as if at a public event.



Ordinary travelers are often treated as obstacles during celebrity arrivals. In February 2023, a fan was injured when colliding with a bodyguard at NCT DREAM’s arrival, resulting in a broken rib. In June, another fan reported a concussion after a similar incident.



These incidents are not mere accidents. “Airport fashion shows” are carefully orchestrated marketing events. Agencies deliberately leak arrival schedules, showcase sponsored clothes and accessories, and drive items to sell out immediately. Industry insiders say these appearances generate massive publicity at minimal cost, effectively a runway without a budget.



The spectacle is unusual compared with overseas practices. Hollywood stars, despite far higher fees, do not disrupt airports. Imagine a celebrity appearing on a crowded Seoul subway platform with prior notice while promoting sponsored brands. Airport fashion shows, under the guise of fan engagement, seize public space.



Authorities have offered only partial solutions. Last year, Incheon International Airport proposed exclusive entry gates for celebrities but canceled the plan a day before implementation amid controversy. A recent interagency meeting suggested submitting airport-use plans in advance, but these measures are temporary. Preventing obstructions and unauthorized photography remains challenging, and related legislation has languished in the National Assembly for more than a year.



Other countries enforce stricter rules. At London Heathrow, filming requires prior approval and £10 million ($19 million) in insurance to cover potential damages, with violators subject to removal. Some U.S. airports offer paid VIP terminals, giving celebrities private access. Crucially, overseas stars do not publicize travel routes or use airports as promotional stages.



Expecting the entertainment industry to self-regulate is unrealistic because the profit model is deeply entrenched. Clear rules must be established, and violations strictly enforced. Agencies should face penalties if their security teams repeatedly disrupt public spaces. Limiting airport access for habitual offenders would reinforce that public safety comes first. Only then might common sense prevail: fan events belong elsewhere, not on public runways. Airports are for everyone, not for a single star’s showcase.

