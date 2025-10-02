Justice minister Jung calls Yoon’s bail bid ‘shameless’

Justice Minister Jung Sung-ho criticized former President Yoon Suk-yeol’s request for bail, rejecting his camp’s claim that he was not getting proper meals before court appearances. “This is not a hotel,” Jung said, calling the complaint “shameless.”On Oct. 1, Jung wrote on Facebook that Yoon “must recognize he is a detainee charged with insurrection, not someone entitled to special treatment.”The dispute followed a Sept. 29 YouTube broadcast by Yoon’s attorney, Kim Gye-ri, who said that for a detention review hearing Yoon woke at 6 a.m. for a 7 a.m. transfer, skipped a proper breakfast, and later ate only instant noodles and hardtack. Kim argued that appearing in court while confined infringes on human rights.Jung dismissed it as “whining about food,” adding that Yoon should not expect comforts such as a larger cell or delivery services. He emphasized that Yoon “must not forget he is incarcerated on charges of attempting to overthrow the Republic of Korea.”Addressing Yoon’s repeated absences from court, Jung said a former prosecutor general should first cooperate with legal procedures—responding to a special prosecutor’s summons, complying with warrants, and appearing at trial—before invoking detainees’ rights. He added that the current situation stems from Yoon “discarding the dignity of a former president” and “mocking judicial order with legal tricks and incitement.”Jung also said Yoon’s treatment is the same as that of other inmates except where individual management is required, and warned that he should not expect “secret and improper favors” like those allegedly granted during his first detention.Yoon was rearrested on July 10 on charges including obstruction of special official duties and has skipped 12 consecutive hearings in his insurrection case through Sept. 29.송유근 기자 big@donga.com