Lee Criticizes Prosecution, Plans Criminal Procedure Reform

President Lee Jae-myung on September 30 criticized the prosecution for filing weak charges and appealing acquittals, saying these actions cause public suffering. He suggested amending the Criminal Procedure Act to curb routine prosecutorial appeals, alongside passing a government organization law that will abolish the prosecution office.During a Cabinet meeting at the Yongsan presidential office, Lee questioned Justice Minister Jeong Seong-ho about whether prosecutors were abusing their authority and why such practices were tolerated. He noted that prosecutors sometimes bring charges to cause distress or overlook clear violations, emphasizing that the presumption of innocence is a fundamental principle of criminal law.Lee also criticized the prosecution's routine appeals of acquittals, noting that 98.3 percent of cases remain unchanged, causing financial and emotional burdens for citizens. Justice Minister Jeong said the Criminal Procedure Act should be revised to restrict appeals except in clear legal disputes or extraordinary cases. As an immediate measure, procedural rules within the Supreme Prosecutors' Office will be revised, and legislative changes to limit prosecutorial appeals are expected in the upcoming National Assembly session.The opposition accused Lee of trying to undermine the judicial system for personal gain. People Power Party leader Jang Dong-hyuk cited Lee's election law acquittal, which was later overturned, and said the president's plan aims to block appeals at multiple stages to secure favorable outcomes. He added that the idea deserves applause for its novelty.The Cabinet also approved the government organization law amendment, setting the prosecution office to close on October 2, 2026, after a one-year transition. Established in August 1948, the office will end after 78 years. Its criminal investigation functions will move to a new Serious Crime Investigation Agency under the Ministry of the Interior and Safety, while prosecutorial authority will transfer to a newly created Public Prosecution Office under the Ministry of Justice. An intergovernmental task force will finalize details, including supplementary investigative powers, before the amendment takes effect.