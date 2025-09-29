Samsung vacuums receive high marks in global tests

Samsung Electronics’ wireless stick vacuum earned high marks from consumer publications in the U.S. and Europe. Industry sources said on Sept. 28 that the Bespoke AI Jet 400W was ranked first in Consumer Reports’ 2025 “Best Cordless Stick Vacuums” in the U.S.The vacuum earned top marks for brand reliability, customer satisfaction, and cleaning performance, receiving a 77 in brand reliability, over 20 points higher than other leading brands. Consumer Reports highlighted its effectiveness on bare floors, carpets, and pet hair, and noted its extended runtime. It also topped a cordless stick vacuum test by the U.K.-based electronics review site Which?Samsung’s Samsung Jet wireless vacuum also earned top rankings from leading consumer publications in five European nations, including the Netherlands, Italy, and Spain. The company said it intends to build on these positive reviews to advance its technology, improve customer satisfaction, and solidify its market position.박종민 기자 blick@donga.com