K-pop rookie Cortis debuts at No. 15 on Billboard 200

BTS’s “younger brother” group, rookie boy band Cortis, debuted at No. 15 on the U.S. Billboard album chart with their first release.Big Hit Music reported on Sept. 24 that Cortis’s debut album, "Color Outside the Lines," reached No. 15 on the Billboard 200, the main U.S. albums chart. Cortis officially debuted on Aug. 18 and is Big Hit Music’s first male idol group in six years, following Tomorrow X Together (TXT).Cortis’s Billboard ranking is the highest ever for a K-pop boy group that debuted since 2021. The previous record was held by the project group Zerobaseone, whose first full album, Never Say Never, reached No. 23.Meanwhile, the intro track from Cortis’s debut album, “Go!,” entered the Billboard Global 200 chart at No. 180.사지원 기자 4g1@donga.com