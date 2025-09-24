Hyundai boosts European sales amid EV market surge

Hyundai Motor Co. continues to boost its sales in Europe amid a market dominated by local brands and Chinese electric vehicles.Data from local sales tracking organizations, including the French Automobile Manufacturers Association (PFA), the German Federal Motor Transport Authority (KBA), and the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) in the U.K., show that Hyundai sold a total of 3,552 vehicles in France last month, an increase of 840 units, or 30.9%, compared with the same period last year.KBA data show that Hyundai’s electrified model sales in Germany totaled 15,366 units from January to July this year, nearly matching last year’s full-year sales of 16,648 units. Among them, the Casper EV, known locally as the “Inster,” sold 6,341 units, making it the top-selling single model. While electric vehicles accounted for 17.8% of new car registrations in Germany, 28% of Hyundai’s German sales were electric, surpassing the national average.In the U.K. and France, Hyundai is leveraging the popularity of the Tucson, a compact SUV, to drive sales. Hyundai sold 60,272 vehicles in the U.K. from January through August, up 4.3% from the same period last year. Tucson sales alone reached 18,382 units, ranking 10th among all models in the country during the period. In France, Tucson sales also contributed, with 1,323 units sold last month, a 22.4% increase from last year, helping push total monthly sales to 3,552 units, up 30.9% from August 2024.Hyundai Motor CEO José Muñoz said Sept. 18 at the company’s CEO Investor Day in New York, “In the U.S., we focus on large vehicles such as pickup trucks, while in Europe we prioritize small and midsize electric vehicles, emphasizing localization.”Won-Joo Lee takeoff@donga.com