Trail runner Mina Derada triumphs in Seoul 100K”

Mina Derada, 39, a mother of two, took first place in the women’s 100-kilometer race at the 2025 Seoul International Ultra Trail Running Competition (Seoul 100K), just three years after beginning trail running.The 100K race, held for the sixth time this year, started at Gwanghwamun Square in Seoul on Sept. 20 and spanned one night and two days, covering Inwangsan, Bukhansan, Dobongsan, Bulamsan, Achasan, Han River park trails, and Cheonggyecheon before returning to Gwanghwamun Square.Derada crossed the finish line first in 14 hours, 23 minutes and 34 seconds. She laughed, recalling, “It was dark and rainy at the start, so I took a few wrong turns. Many of the runners around me helped out.” Trail runners often stray from the official course on dim mountain trails, a mistake they call “alba.”Derada began trail running in 2022, following her husband, Cho Seong-yeon, 42. Originally from Japan, she married Cho in 2011 and acquired Korean citizenship. “After giving birth, I mostly stayed at home. But after starting trail running, I gained so much energy by running hard,” she said. Starting with 20K races, Derada gradually increased her distances, 50K last year and now 100K this year. She now hopes to compete in the Ultra-Trail du Mont-Blanc (UTMB), considered the world’s most prestigious trail running event.Participants received support from volunteers at checkpoints, including Bukhansanseong entrance at 32 kilometers and Jungnang Camping Forest at 79.5 kilometers, who refilled water bottles and provided emergency food or medicine. Derada’s husband served as her personal supporter. “Racing is a solo effort, but the event as a whole is a team effort,” she said. “I’m grateful to my husband for giving me 100 points’ worth of support.” In the men’s 100K, 37-year-old Chinese runner Yang Longfei took first place, finishing in 12 hours, 41 minutes and 20 seconds.The 100K event, with a cut-off time of 28 hours and 30 minutes, continued until the morning of Sept. 21. After finishing the 100K, Park Chan-woo, 32, who completed the course in 26 hours, 29 minutes and 36 seconds, proposed to his girlfriend waiting at the finish line, drawing attention.In the men’s 50K, invited runner Michele Meridio, 28, from Italy, finished first in 5 hours, 22 minutes and 1 second. In the women’s 50K, Park Su-ji, 34, claimed the title in 6 hours, 39 minutes and 17 seconds. In the 10K races, Kim Byung-jo, 37, won the men’s division in 39 minutes, 15 seconds, while Jeong Hyeon-seong, 32, topped the women’s race in 52 minutes, 31 seconds.Bo-Mi Im bom@donga.com