Trump, Xi expected to attend APEC summit in Korea

Joseph Yun, acting U.S. ambassador to South Korea, said Sept. 17 that the leaders of the United States and South Korea are expected to meet at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in Gyeongju, confirming U.S. President Donald Trump’s planned visit. On the same day, South Korean Foreign Minister Cho Hyun said he understood that Chinese President Xi Jinping would also attend, officially signaling that both U.S. and Chinese leaders will visit South Korea simultaneously for the Oct. 31 summit.In a keynote speech at the “Korea-U.S. Alliance Conference,” hosted by the Korea-U.S. Alliance Foundation and the Korean-American Veterans Association, Yun said, “I would like to say that last month the presidents of the U.S. and Korea held a successful summit. They will also meet at APEC in Gyeongju.” This is the first time a U.S. official has officially confirmed Trump’s visit to South Korea. Suh Wook, South Korea’s National Security Office chief, also said at a press briefing for editors and broadcasters at the Korea Press Center that he expects Trump to attend.Foreign Minister Cho discussed Xi’s potential visit during talks in Beijing with Wang Yi, director of the Chinese Communist Party’s Central Foreign Affairs Office and China’s foreign minister. Before departing from Gimpo Airport, Cho told reporters that the two sides would “consult on specific arrangements” regarding Xi’s visit. If confirmed, it would mark Xi’s first visit to South Korea in 11 years, since 2014.If both Trump and Xi attend the APEC summit, it would mark the first time in 13 years, since the 2012 Nuclear Security Summit, that a U.S. president and Chinese president visit South Korea simultaneously. Plans are reportedly under discussion for Trump to make a state visit to China around the same time, holding a summit with Xi for the first time in six years. Trump and Xi are also scheduled to hold a phone call on Sept. 19 (local time) to discuss tariffs and other trade issues.