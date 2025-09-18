'K-Pop Demon Hunters' tops 300 million Netflix views

The animated series K-Pop Demon Hunters (Kedeheon, photo) has become the first Netflix title to exceed 300 million total views.According to Netflix’s official site Tudum, the series had reached 314.2 million views as of Sept. 14. This is the highest total for any Netflix movie or series, and K-Pop Demon Hunters is the first title to exceed 300 million views. Released on June 20, the series remained in the top 10 English-language films for 13 consecutive weeks and recorded 22.6 million views from Sept. 8 to 14, retaining the number one spot for the week. The second-highest cumulative view count in Netflix history is Squid Game Season 1, with 265.2 million views.The series’ original soundtrack (OST) has also achieved remarkable success. The song “Golden” has held the top position for five consecutive weeks, and eight songs from the soundtrack simultaneously appeared on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 singles chart for 10 consecutive weeks.Min Kim kimmin@donga.com