Netflix’s ‘K-Pop Demon Hunters’ OST tops Billboard 200

The original soundtrack (OST) for the Netflix animated film K-Pop Demon Hunters has reached No. 1 on the U.S. Billboard 200, marking its first time atop the main album chart.According to a Billboard chart preview on the 14th (local time), the OST overtook pop star Sabrina Carpenter’s Man’s Best Friend to claim the top spot. The album debuted at No. 8 in its first week, later spent a cumulative seven nonconsecutive weeks at No. 2, and this week finally reached No. 1.The album’s track Golden is currently holding the No. 1 position on both the Billboard main singles chart and the U.K. Official Singles Chart. In particular, it has remained No. 1 on the U.K. chart for six consecutive weeks and has spent four nonconsecutive weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100. This achievement makes the K-Pop Demon Hunters OST the first soundtrack to simultaneously top both the Billboard main singles and album charts.Meanwhile, K-Pop Demon Hunters, which has become the most-watched title in Netflix history, is approaching 300 million cumulative streams. According to Netflix’s official site Tudum, the series had accumulated about 266 million streams as of the 3rd, surpassing the previous record held by Season 1 of Squid Game, which had 265.2 million streams.이지윤 기자 leemail@donga.com