Six K-pop tracks top U.K. singles chart

According to the U.K. Official Singles Chart on Sept. 12 (local time), “Golden” has remained No. 1 for six weeks, surpassing the three-week record set by BTS’s “Dynamite” in 2020.“Golden” is also topping the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 chart for four nonconsecutive weeks, exceeding the three-week record previously set by BTS’s “Dynamite.” The only K-pop track to hold the Hot 100 No. 1 spot longer than “Golden” is BTS’s “Butter,” which stayed at the top for 10 weeks.On the U.K. Official Singles Chart, songs by the in-film rival group Lion Boys also charted highly. “Soda Pop” reached No. 4, and “Your Idol” came in at No. 7. The soundtrack “Takedown,” performed by Twice members Jeongyeon, Jihyo, and Chaeyoung, ranked No. 24.Other K-pop tracks also appeared in the upper ranks. Twice’s “STRATEGY” reached No. 35, and Blackpink’s “Ddu-Du Ddu-Du” ranked No. 37, bringing the total number of K-pop songs in the top 40 to six. The U.K. Official Singles Chart described the week as “another groundbreaking moment for the globally dominant Korean music genre.”K-pop tracks also charted below the top 40. HYBE’s global girl group CATS’ EYE placed “GABRIELLA” at No. 45, and Rosé’s “APART.” ranked No. 52.김소민 기자 somin@donga.com