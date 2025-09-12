South Korean Detentions Highlight U.S. Alliance Risks



The large-scale detention of 317 South Korean nationals by U.S. immigration authorities bears many similarities to the controversy over South Korea’s designation as a “sensitive country” six months ago.



Both incidents share the common feature that the South Korean government received no prior notice from its U.S. counterpart. In March, the government learned through a Korean researcher in the United States that the Department of Energy (DOE) planned to designate South Korea as a sensitive country starting April 15. It took the government 10 days to officially confirm the report with the U.S. authorities.



In the case of the detained Korean workers, the government only became aware of the situation after U.S. authorities, including the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), raided the battery plant construction site in Georgia. ICE said it had been investigating for several months. If there had been concerns about the travel practices of South Korean companies investing in the United States, the matter could have been resolved through allied channels. Instead, ICE conducted the operation using helicopters and armored vehicles, rounding up workers in a forceful sweep.



The communication gap between the DOE and DHS also contributed to the problem. Officials at the White House and the State Department, where multiple channels exist, reportedly said they were unaware of the sensitive-country designation or the Korean worker detentions. A U.S.-based source said, “ICE is focused on illegal immigrant enforcement and building deportation records,” adding, “It is unlikely that this incident was a deliberate political move to ‘discipline Korea.’”



Nevertheless, the fact that the Trump administration’s “MAGA” (Make America Great Again) policies have repeatedly emerged as negative factors for South Korea- U.S. relations is concerning. Both cases show that domestic and foreign policy priorities under the administration, including countering China and tightening illegal immigration enforcement, can quickly create risks for the South Korea-U.S. alliance.



When the Korean detentions sparked controversy, U.S. President Donald Trump appeared to ease tensions by promising to help foreign companies bring skilled workers into U.S. manufacturing more quickly. Yet U.S. immigration authorities continued to emphasize principle. Tom Homan, the “border czar” overseeing anti-immigration policy, warned that additional waves of Korean detentions could occur. The sensitive-country designation, it is reported, was largely motivated by U.S. concerns over technology transfer to China, highlighting the broader context of U.S.-China technological competition.



While the release of all 317 South Koreans on Sept. 11 brought the immediate crisis to a close, the real challenge begins now. The incident is closely tied to the stability of South Korean companies’ investments in the United States, a core issue in the bilateral alliance. If similar issues arise again, they could pose major risks to U.S.-South Korea relations, making swift follow-up measures essential. Experts stress that improvements to the visa system for Korean nationals must be completed quickly, particularly where it intersects with U.S. manufacturing priorities and restrictive immigration policies.



After the sensitive-country controversy subsided, many government officials said, “The media exaggerated the risks.” Nevertheless, there has been no announcement on lifting the designation. The recent Korean detention crisis, despite many twists and turns, was resolved with the release of all detainees. Follow-up measures for this case should differ from those taken during the sensitive-country designation dispute.

