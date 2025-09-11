Samsung Heir Enlists in Navy, Drops U.S. Citizenship

Lee Ji-ho, eldest son of Samsung Electronics Chairman Lee Jae-yong, has renounced his U.S. citizenship to enlist as a naval officer.According to business circles and Samsung Electronics, Lee will enter the navy as an officer candidate on Sept. 15. He will undergo 11 weeks of officer training and is scheduled to be commissioned as a navy second lieutenant on Dec. 1. His total service period, including training, will be 39 months.By choosing to serve as an officer, Lee will forfeit his U.S. nationality. Born in the United States in 2000, he held dual citizenship with Korea and the U.S. While dual nationality is allowed for enlisted personnel, he had to renounce his U.S. citizenship to serve as an officer. Business circles have described his decision to give up U.S. citizenship to fulfill military duty as an example of noblesse oblige.이동훈기자 dhlee@donga.com