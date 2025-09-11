Detentions Highlight Need for Visa Reform

“There is no visa system that allows hundreds of skilled foreign workers to enter the U.S. for a few weeks or months to build an advanced factory.”The Washington Post reported Sept. 9 that this limitation is a major factor behind the mass detention of Korean workers at the Hyundai-LG Energy Solution joint battery plant in Georgia, known as HL-GA. About 300 Korean workers were arrested at the site, underscoring problems in the U.S. visa system. Experts warn the issue could disrupt the manufacturing revival strategy promoted during the Trump administration.The Post cited immigration and manufacturing experts, noting that the current U.S. visa system imposes significant restrictions on foreign workers with technical skills. Under the Biden administration, short-term business visas (B-1 visas) were tacitly used to allow skilled workers to enter and work at the Georgia plant. However, the Trump administration disrupted this practice in its first year to meet its goal of deporting 1 million undocumented immigrants.The incident has renewed calls for reform of the U.S. visa system. John Letti, CEO of the Economic Innovation Group, told the Post, “This case shows the need to revise immigration law to allow skilled foreign workers to enter the country.”Hyun-Seok Lim lhs@donga.com