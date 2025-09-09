Korean Tech Giants Showcase AI Home Innovations

Samsung Electronics and LG Electronics unveiled next-generation AI-based home models at Europe’s largest IT and home appliance exhibition, IFA 2025. The technology allows AI to perceive its surroundings, make independent decisions, and manage daily routines automatically for users.At IFA 2025, held Sept. 5-9 at Messe Berlin in Germany, Samsung presented its AI home technology centerpiece, the “Smart Modular Home Solution.” The company constructed a 218-square-meter modular building, including an entrance, living room, and bedroom, giving visitors a hands-on experience with Samsung’s AI home features.Touching the smart door lock with a mobile device unlocks the door, and entering the living room triggers lights to turn on at the user’s preferred brightness automatically. The AI home technology, which autonomously makes decisions and operates devices, such as drawing the curtains, without the user’s conscious input, captured the attention of attendees. Visitors were seen queuing outside Samsung’s AI home exhibit to gain entry. When the appliances responded in real time to the AI system, gasps of astonishment could be heard among the audience.LG Electronics highlighted AI home technology centered on its AI home hub, “LG ThinQ On,” scheduled for release later this year. The system assists users through conversational AI. For example, if a person focused on health management begins cooking, the AI recommends suitable meal menus and recipes. Once a menu is selected, the necessary kitchen appliances are automatically prepared. After cooking, the AI can check the oven and suggest turning on an air purifier or opening a window to ventilate the space.AI-based home appliances are increasingly seen as a key competitive advantage for Korean manufacturers, helping them widen the technological gap with Chinese appliance makers. “Chinese companies are releasing AI-enabled appliances and improving connectivity through proprietary applications, but AI home technologies using generative AI remain largely at the research stage,” an LG Electronics spokesperson said.Energy-saving benefits and enhanced security provided by AI home solutions are also drawing attention. Samsung and LG reported that appliances such as washing machines could reduce energy consumption by up to 70 percent compared with conventional models through AI management.Industry analysts believe AI home technology could drive future growth in the home appliance sector. Market research firm InsightAce Analytics projects that the global AI-based smart home market will grow from $15.3 billion in 2024 to $104.1 billion by 2034, representing an average annual growth rate of 21.3 percent over the next decade.베를린=이동훈 기자 dhlee@donga.com