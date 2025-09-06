Most arrested South Koreans entered U.S. on ESTA

Most of the South Koreans detained on Sept. 4 local time at the Hyundai Motor-LG Energy Solution joint battery plant in Georgia were reported to have entered the United States on Electronic System for Travel Authorization (ESTA) or on B-1 visas.ESTA is a travel authorization that permits short-term, visa-free entry to the United States. The U.S. government issues it to citizens of 40 countries in the Visa Waiver Program, including South Korea, waiving visa applications for stays of up to 90 days for tourism or business trips. Because ESTA is not a visa, applicants do not need an embassy interview and can receive approval online by submitting personal information. By contrast, travelers seeking a B-1 business visa for meetings or contract negotiations, or a B-2 visa for tourism, must file an application and complete an embassy interview.The administration of U.S. President Donald Trump, which has pursued a hard-line immigration policy, has increased enforcement against people who remain in the country long-term with only ESTA, without obtaining business visas. Under U.S. immigration law, manual labor is prohibited for those on ESTA or B-1 visas, and authorities are concentrating enforcement on short-term work arranged under ESTA. U.S. immigration authorities are reportedly closely reviewing entry and exit records of foreigners with a history of staying for several weeks on ESTA alone.안규영 kyu0@donga.com