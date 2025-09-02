PlanBy Technologies Integrates Generative AI into Architectural Visualization

Hyeon-seop Noh, CEO of PlanBy Technologies / Source=IT dongA

PlanBy Studio is provided as a web service and can also be used as a SaaS solution / Source=PlanBy Technologies

An example of an image generated using PlanBy Studio to match a real-world layout / Source=PlanBy Technologies

A building brochure design created in collaboration with CBRE / Source=PlanBy Technologies

PlanBy Technologies showcased its technology to American industry professionals at CES 2025 / Source=PlanBy Technologies

* This article was written with support from Seoul National University of Science and Technology.

When designing buildings and interior spaces, architects and designers traditionally rely on computer-generated imagery (CGI) to visualize their concepts. These visualizations can range from technical drawings like floor plans, layouts, and elevations to more detailed views such as cross-sections and bird's-eye views that illustrate a building’s exterior and interior.Creating these images is a multi-step process. It begins with the 'planning phase,' where visual materials like architectural drawings and site photos are gathered to set the mood and conditions. This is followed by the 'modeling phase,' which uses 3D modeling software to create detailed representations. Next is the 'rendering phase,' where visual angles, textures, and lighting are applied to the 3D data. Finally, a 'post-production' phase involves corrections and touch-ups to enhance the overall quality. This entire process, while varying based on the image's purpose and quality, typically takes anywhere from a few days to over a month.While the construction industry has traditionally outsourced architectural image creation to specialized production companies, PlanBy Technologies is aiming to disrupt the market by enabling clients to generate these visuals themselves using generative AI. Instead of complex 3D work, users can simply enter text prompts and reference images to create comprehensive bird's-eye views. The company is expanding beyond exterior views to efficiently produce interior designs as well, aiming to breathe new life into the construction industry. We sat down with CEO Hyeon-seop Noh to discuss his achievements and vision.Noh holds dual degrees in electrical engineering and technology management from the Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology (KAIST), with a deep interest in AI and big data. "Even as an undergraduate, I was very interested in entrepreneurship," he said. "I founded and ran a trading company in my second year and also interned at a fintech startup. I tried to start my own company, exploring various ideas, but there were many twists and turns."Inspired by a shared entrepreneurial spirit, he co-founded PlanBy Technologies in April 2023 with his college roommate, co-founder Dae-han Lee, and CTO Hyun-jun Ko. "We were looking for a business model where we could see a return on our investment, and the idea of applying generative AI to a vertical market emerged," Noh explained. "We investigated industries with clear bottlenecks and came up with the idea of using generative AI to solve architectural design visualization. Based on market feedback and our rapid development capabilities, we were able to launch our business with an investment from the U.S. venture capital firm, 500 Global."When asked to explain PlanBy Technologies' core solution, PlanBy Studio, Noh described it as a tool for construction companies, architectural design firms, interior designers, and real estate businesses to cut costs and boost productivity for tasks related to bird's-eye views and interior visualizations. "Traditionally, these kinds of visualizations had to be outsourced, but we've automated the process using generative AI," he said. "We have successful use cases involving apartments, buildings, and even industrial plants, and our solution can handle everything from full interior design to detailed furniture placement."Regarding its use, Noh stated, "The service is provided as a web application. You can simply upload a screenshot of your 3D model or a photo of the site, then input prompts about the desired design, weather, composition, colors, or surrounding environment, and it generates results instantly. Typically, time or budget constraints prevent clients from receiving multiple visualizations, but with PlanBy Studio, you can provide several high-quality design proposals to increase customer satisfaction."He added, "In a corporate environment, it can be difficult to risk leaking architectural drawings or internal data with commercial image AI models. To address this, we have developed a specialized, architecture-specific algorithm. We also offer customized models that are trained only on data provided by a client company and are only accessible internally."The company's real-world applications are equally compelling. PlanBy Technologies is conducting Proof of Concept (PoC) projects and sales with major domestic construction companies and has also completed a PoC with CBRE, the world's largest commercial real estate services firm. In January of this year, PlanBy Technologies worked on a project with CBRE's San Jose branch, applying various designs to a single property listing. CBRE’s Japanese branch also formed a pilot team to apply PlanBy Studio to its commercial real estate services. The key value proposition is the ability to apply different styles while perfectly maintaining the structure of the space, including walls, floors, windows, and ceilings."CBRE is interested in our technology because it can increase the efficiency of real estate brokerage," Noh explained. "A single bird's-eye view for a large commercial building costs around $1,500 and three to four are typically needed, with the work taking dozens of hours. In contrast, an image generated with PlanBy Studio costs less than $0.75. While it requires well-crafted prompts for a precise result, you can generate the images you want with iterative tasks. Firms like CBRE sought out our service for its ability to visualize property listings in real-time with designs tailored to a client's preferences."PlanBy Technologies established its U.S. subsidiary in May of this year and has been showcasing its services to the American real estate and construction industries at events like the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in January and the AIA Conference on Architecture & Design in June. Regarding the competition, Noh noted, "We have global competitors, but each company has different technological strengths and unique features. Clients are also considering multiple options, so there is an opportunity for us. We are currently emphasizing our architecture-specific specialization and ease of use compared to other AI solutions."Last year, PlanBy Technologies was selected for the ‘Deep Tech TIPS’ program, which supports promising startups in new industries, securing up to $1.1 million in funding over three years. In May of this year, it was also selected for a global collaboration program jointly organized by Amazon Web Services (AWS), the Ministry of SMEs and Startups, and the Korea Institute of Startup & Entrepreneurship Development (KISED).Companies selected for this program receive up to $150,000 in funding, AWS cloud credits, expert seminars and in-depth consulting for SaaS, as well as global networking and investment opportunities. Noh stated, "AWS's cloud services are strong in AI and SaaS, and since our service is an AI SaaS, we applied. We extensively use AWS infrastructure for the backend servers needed for our service operations and data management. AWS has even suggested that we explore various business approaches using our AI engine."The Seoul National University of Science and Technology (SeoulTech) Startup Support Foundation also facilitated legal consultations and meetings with various experts for overseas expansion and networking. They also provided assistance in understanding global trends through seminars on market dynamics.Noh’s next goal is the successful launch of a new flagship service. "In the fourth quarter of this year, we plan to rebrand PlanBy Studio as a new service called 'Plana,'" he concluded. "We are now starting to sign contracts with companies, and the challenge is to acquire a large user base. While many companies in Korea have shown interest in adopting our solution, we have yet to secure large-scale adoption in the United States. We will leverage our PoCs and sales contracts with major corporations to pave the way for our business and establish ourselves as a company that breathes new life into the entire architectural market."By Si-hyun Nam (sh@itdonnga.com)