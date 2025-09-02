Everland launches themed zone for K-pop series

Everland, South Korea’s largest theme park, is introducing new content based on “K-Pop Demon Hunters,” a series that has driven the global K-culture craze. On Sept. 1, Samsung C&T’s Resort Division announced that, in collaboration with Netflix, it will open a “K-Pop Demon Hunters” themed zone at Everland on Sept. 26.“K-Pop Demon Hunters” is set in major locations across South Korea and follows a K-pop girl group as they fight off evil spirits. The series has ranked first in Netflix’s animation category, and its theme song has topped both the U.S. Billboard and U.K. singles charts, spreading Korean culture worldwide and fueling a global craze.The new themed zone will allow visitors to meet popular characters from the series, including “Huntrix” and “Lion Boys.” Mission-based games and interactive photo zones highlighting each character’s story will also be available. Visitors can sample “K-Bunsik” featured in the series, purchase limited-edition merchandise, and enjoy character makeovers through various interactive experiences. Popular original soundtracks and iconic scenes from the series, including “Golden,” “Soda Pop,” and “Your Idol,” can be experienced vividly.The collaboration between Everland and Netflix is now in its second year, following its launch last fall. Last year, the park drew attention by opening themed zones for “All of Us Are Dead,” which sparked the K-zombie craze, and “Stranger Things,” which has a loyal following in South Korea and abroad.남혜정 namduck2@donga.com