‘Soosan INT’ Challenges Global Market with SSL Visibility and Cloud Security.

Eun-ah Jeong, CEO of Soosan INT / source=IT dongA

Soosan INT’s ePrism SSL VA Network Layout / source=Soosan INT

Soosan INT’s eWalker SWG Product Features (Enhanced user convenience) / source=Soosan INT

- Soosan INT, a Korean network security specialist, is expanding globally with afocus on Southeast Asian smart city and public projects.- The company has achieved significant growth in security solution revenue underthe leadership of CEO Eun-ah Jeong, leveraging SSL visibility and Secure WebGateway technologies.- Soosan INT aims to generate over 30% of its total revenue from overseasmarkets in the medium to long term, emphasizing localization and compliancewith local regulations.In an era where over 90% of internet traffic is encrypted, conventional security equipment can no longer properly detect network threats. Korean network security specialist ‘Soosan INT’ has leveraged this market shift as an opportunity, rapidly growing domestically with SSL visibility and Secure Web Gateway as its core strengths.Established in 1998, Soosan INT has accumulated 27 years of network security expertise as the ICT division of Soosan Group. The company currently serves 1,700 clients across diverse sectors. These range from major domestic corporations like Samsung Electronics, Hyundai Motor, LG, and POSCO to financial institutions including Bank of Korea, Shinhan Bank, and KDB Industrial Bank. Government agencies such as the Ministry of Education, Ministry of Unification, and National Tax Service are also among its clients.CEO Eun-ah Jeong brings an unconventional background with her law degree. "When I first entered the IT security industry, the technological barriers felt quite high," she said. "However, security is not just about technology—it's a field where policy, regulations, and market demands converge. My legal background was very helpful in strategically interpreting and systematizing technical directions."Under Jeong's leadership, the company has maintained a perspective that simultaneously considers policy environments and customer demands. Over the past two years, Soosan INT has achieved remarkable 500% growth in security solution revenue, drawing significant industry attention.Jeong presented her market outlook: "As AI and cloud transformation accelerates, the center of gravity in security is rapidly shifting from network-centric to data-centric approaches. Going forward, 'how one accesses and what data one handles' will become core security issues rather than 'who accesses.' This makes SSL decryption, SaaS control, and cloud access control technologies increasingly important."Soosan INT has gained market recognition through two flagship products. First, ‘ePrism SSL VA’ decrypts encrypted internet traffic to reveal threats that conventional equipment cannot detect. Using DPI (Deep Packet Inspection)-based technology, it selectively decrypts TLS/SSL protocols while maintaining session transparency. The solution processes even non-standard SSL traffic without network speed degradation.This solution integrates seamlessly with Intrusion Prevention Systems (IPS), Web Application Firewalls (WAF), and Advanced Persistent Threat (APT) detection systems to strengthen security frameworks. For example, when malicious code infiltrates through encrypted web traffic, ePrsim decrypts the data into plain text that conventional solutions can then analyze for the hidden threat. The solution has been deployed in the National Information Resources Service's network infrastructure, proving its performance and stability in Korea's critical infrastructure networks.Second, ‘eWalker SWG’ serves as a comprehensive Secure Web Gateway (web filtering) solution. It blocks access to malicious sites, harmful content, and non-business websites based on Korea's largest URL database, which is updated daily. The system supports 148 URL DB categories. A professional analysis team continuously collects and analyzes malicious databases through systematic automatic update processes.The solution provides SSL traffic visibility to complement blind spots in existing security equipment. This helps enterprises and institutions efficiently utilize internet resources. Recently, the company introduced eWalker SSG, which is optimized for cloud environments and SaaS usage, and implements access control aligned with Zero Trust architecture.Soosan INT's competitive edge stems from its network traffic processing and analysis technology and stable SSL decryption processing. "Soosan INT possesses top-tier technological capabilities domestically and is rapidly commercializing security solutions optimized for cloud-native environments," Jeong explained. "We provide differentiated value from competitors through product configurations that can flexibly respond to local security regulations and policies."The company has obtained prestigious certifications at international and national levels, including CC (Common Criteria) and GS (Good Software). It has also won numerous awards recognizing its technological capabilities, including the Ministry of Science and ICT's Excellent Information Protection Technology selection and the New SW Product Awards Excellence Prize. Additionally, the company has accumulated nationwide service operation experience through telecommunications platform services.Soosan INT has designated this year as the inaugural year for global expansion. The company entered the European market by signing an ODM contract with German security firm Neox. It has also accelerated cooperation with Middle Eastern Cloud Service Providers (CSPs). Among these markets, Soosan INT is particularly focusing on Southeast Asia."While our previous approach was driven by technology verification, we are now proceeding with strategic segmentation aimed at practical adoption possibilities and partnership expansion by industry and region," Jeong said. "Southeast Asia is where digital infrastructure is explosively expanding. As smart city and public projects are rapidly advancing, security is not an option but essential infrastructure."Digital government construction, smart city projects, and digital economy transitions currently underway in Southeast Asian countries all require secure network environments. Soosan INT's SSL visibility technology and Secure Web Gateway solution can play crucial roles in these digital transformation processes.The Asean market shows explosive growth in practical demands. These include smart city and public facility development, climate-related facility safety and maintenance needs, and system improvements in education and industrial training through digital twins. The company positions localization as its core strategy, planning to provide customized security solutions through local regulatory certification compliance, multilingual support, and market-based pricing policies.Particularly for the Southeast Asian market, which the company views as "a place that needs technology right now," Soosan INT is actively pursuing market entry in partnership with Kilsa Global, a global expansion specialist. Some products will be directly supplied through global CSP marketplaces."We aim to become a company that works with local partners to jointly build security systems that comply with regulations and policies, rather than simply being an export company," Jeong explained.In the global cloud security market growing at over 20% annually and the SSE (Security Service Edge) market showing over 26% annual growth, Soosan INT aims to generate over 30% of total revenue from overseas markets in the medium to long term.To achieve this goal, Soosan INT is focusing on organizational development. "I believe corporate growth ultimately stems from human growth," Jeong emphasized. "I hope that the time our members spend at Soosan INT becomes a process where their individual careers and capabilities grow, rather than mere labor. We will maintain sustainable technology, responsible growth, and people-centered culture over short-term performance."She also presented the company's vision: "Every moment of internet use is the starting point of security. Soosan INT aims to position itself as a security company that simultaneously provides work efficiency and trustworthy internet environments, not just blocking attacks."By Moon-kyoo Lee (munch@itdonga.com)