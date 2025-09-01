Trespass, break-in attempts reported at Jung-kook's home

A woman in her 40s who trespassed into the parking lot of BTS member Jung-kook’s home was arrested by police. A Chinese woman in her 30s who attempted to break into Jung-kook’s home by entering the front door code was referred to prosecutors.On Aug. 31, the Yongsan Police in Seoul announced that they had arrested a South Korean woman in her 40s, on trespassing charges after she entered the parking lot of Jung-kook’s detached house in Yongsan District around 11:20 p.m. the previous day. She reportedly followed a vehicle into the parking lot, and a security guard monitoring CCTV footage noticed her and alerted police. She is said to have confessed to the trespassing during the investigation. After the initial investigation, police released her around noon on Aug. 31.Meanwhile, the police announced that on June 27, they had referred the Chinese woman to prosecutors without detention on charges of attempted trespassing. She had attempted to break into Jung-kook’s residence on June 11. At the time, she tried to gain entry by repeatedly entering the front door code. The woman reportedly said she had come to South Korea to see Jung-kook, who had recently been discharged from the military. The day she attempted the break-in coincided with Jung-kook’s military discharge date.정서영기자 cero@donga.com