Sinsayouramdan's ‘EOT’: An AI Stylist Offering Personalized Fashion Services.

Sung-ryeol Kang, CEO of Sinsayouramdan shows his private brand, ‘Ron and Marie’ / source=IT dongA

Sinsayouramdan is a startup that proposes a new consumer experience by fusing fashion and technology / source=IT dongA

EOT is an AI-powered style recommendation platform / source=Sinsayouramdan

Kang aims to build a sustainable fashion ecosystem that satisfies both brands and consumers, and to expand into a globally recognized AI fashion platform / source=IT dongA

- Sinsayouramdan Co., Ltd., has launched an AI-powered style recommendationplatform called 'EOT' that offers personalized fashion services by analyzing userdata such as body type, gender, age, and profession.- The platform aims to provide a smart fitting experience and custom clothingrecommendations, helping users find their perfect style with ease andconvenience.- Sinsayouramdan is also planning to expand globally and develop a newplatform, 'Rondi AI,' which will analyze users' movements from videos andprovide feedback along with suitable apparel recommendations.“We are pioneers in integrating new technologies and cultures, delivering only the most valuable experiences to consumers.”In a rapidly changing world, the fashion industry remains a constant focal point. As a powerful tool for expressing identity, taste, and personal beliefs, fashion holds immense significance for many. This importance has been amplified by technology, giving rise to the fast-growing sector of ‘fashion tech.’This is why Sinsayouramdan Co., Ltd., a South Korean startup that launched the AI-powered style recommendation platform ‘EOT’, is making waves in the domestic fashion scene. Ahead of its full-scale global expansion, we sat down with CEO Sung-ryeol Kang to discuss the potential for EOT and the future of fashion tech.The company's name, ‘Sinsayouramdan’, draws inspiration from a historical delegation sent by the Joseon Dynasty to Japan to observe modern civilization during the reign of King Gojong. This delegation played a crucial role in the country's modernization."Historically, the delegation was created to first experience new cultures and technologies, and then share only the best with the public. It held great historical significance," said Kang. "I believed a modern-day Sinsayouramdan was needed. Our vision is to ‘first adopt new technologies and cultures, then deliver only valuable experiences to consumers,’ which is an homage to that historical mission."Founded in 2019, Sinsayouramdan is a startup that proposes a new consumer experience by fusing fashion with technology. The company offers AI-based smart fitting and custom clothing services, helping people find the perfect style that suits them with ease and convenience.Growing up, Kang was influenced by his father, who worked in the textile industry, and developed a keen sense of fashion from a young age. Photos he shared showed a distinct style, from rocking a denim jacket when his peers wore thick parkas to layering shirts and sweaters with a unique flair.Kang further honed his expertise at ‘Stripes,’ a first-generation fashion tech startup. Stripes offered online and offline custom tailoring services for men's shirts and suits, where a specialist would visit a customer's home to take measurements before production and delivery. This experience allowed Kang to study various body types and research how to create the optimal fashion for each. These skills, combined with a vast dataset, empowered Sinsayouramdan to tackle more advanced fashion tech challenges.EOT, Sinsayouramdan's first platform, was born from the universal dilemma of, "What should I wear today?" The platform's AI-based algorithm learns a user's body type, gender, age, and profession to recommend the most optimal fashion from approximately 5.6 million possible style combinations. This provides a personalized experience, much like having a professional stylist. It’s an ‘AI stylist in the palm of your hand.’"EOT combines AI-based body analysis with a smart fitting experience, so consumers can receive a recommendation for the clothes that fit them best without having to try them on," Kang emphasized.Upon logging in, users input data such as height, weight, body type, profession, and preferred style. Based on this information, EOT provides comprehensive styling recommendations from head to toe. The service is ideal for those who struggle with fashion or are looking for their perfect style, helping them save time and money on shopping. This has resulted in high purchase conversion rates and average transaction amounts.Unlike traditional fashion platforms that recommend products based on what other customers who purchased a similar item also bought, EOT analyzes an individual's data to make unique recommendations. This hyper-personalization is a key differentiator."Our recommendation service is based on human data," Kang explained. "It's not a simple algorithm from a basic online shopping mall. We analyze real people’s body types, how clothes feel when worn, and their style data to provide personalized recommendations. This gives EOT a creative and technological edge. Consumers can experience clothes optimized for their specific body type, and we can provide an even more precise, customer-centric service."In addition to style recommendations, EOT offers various fashion-related content, including ‘The Basics of Style,’ ‘EOT Styling,’ which recommends diverse themes and styles, and ‘EOT Magazine,’ a curated collection of styling-focused content. This has earned the platform a high rating of 4.7 out of 5 and a user base of approximately 700,000 customers.The journey to launch EOT was not easy. After founding Sinsayouramdan, Kang and his team focused on developing the platform for over a year before its launch in June 2020. During this time, they worked to secure technology and data, establishing systems such as an e-commerce crawling system, an automated pre-processing program, and an EOT data set. They also developed a classification code system with nearly 1,000 criteria based on collected data, creating a labeling system that contains information on every product within EOT. This system makes the AI-based personalized style recommendations even more efficient."In the beginning, collecting vast amounts of data and refining the algorithm were the biggest challenges," Kang recalled. "It required extensive research and repeated testing to account for diverse body types and patterns. It was a tough time, but our persistent efforts resulted in a stable system."After its launch, EOT has undergone continuous updates. One notable change was reducing the required user input from 10 data points to just five, based on user feedback. "To get more precise data, 10 questions were essential, but many users were dropping off," Kang said. "Now we only ask five questions and are strengthening the technology to produce maximum results with minimal data."Initially, the EOT service also required users to upload a photo of their face. The aim was to create a 3D avatar of the user's body and face so they could see how the recommended clothes would look, all powered by AI. However, this feature is currently on hold due to high server costs. "People really liked seeing their imagination become a reality," Kang said. "We plan to upgrade it to be more stable and reintroduce the service in the future."Sinsayouramdan has already filed for two patents related to hyper-personalized AI style recommendations, including methods and devices for clothing recommendations using user body information. Additionally, seven other patents related to smart fitting, custom clothing production, and short-form video generation are pending.In addition to EOT, Sinsayouramdan has been operating its private brand, ‘Ron and Marie,’ a tennis apparel line, for three years. The brand was born from the functional and aesthetic gaps Kang noticed after taking up tennis seven years ago. The logo, an idea by Kang himself, harmoniously blends the Eiffel Tower, a racket, and the red base of a clay court."Ron and Marie, which means 'to start roundly' in French, aims to offer consumers a stylish lifestyle," Kang said. "In addition to selling apparel, our 'Club Ron and Marie Membership' program fosters a lively community with tennis lessons and events. We offer a variety of programs to help members improve their skills, and the response has been great."The Ron and Marie brand is also receiving positive feedback internationally. As a result, Sinsayouramdan plans to open a physical space for the brand later this year. "The new offline space will be a combination of a cafe and a showroom," Kang stated. "We will display our Ron and Marie apparel and allow customers to try them on, but we won't sell them there. Our goal is to let customers fully experience the brand, with purchases happening online."Kang sees a model for EOT and Ron and Marie in the Canadian premium sportswear brand ‘Lululemon.’ Lululemon grew by building a strong community before expanding its range of athletic and lifestyle products to become a global brand. Kang's journey, from noticing limitations in existing athletic wear while learning to play tennis to developing a premium, high-performance brand, mirrors that of Lululemon founder Chip Wilson. Sinsayouramdan plans to collaborate with various brands to strengthen its position in the global market and continue promoting tennis to the wider public.Selected as a participating company in the ‘2025 Sports Tech Project’ jointly organized by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism and the Korea Sports Promotion Foundation, Sinsayouramdan is currently developing a new platform tentatively named ‘Rondi AI.’ This platform will analyze a user's specific movements from a video and provide feedback for improvement, while also recommending suitable apparel. By integrating EOT’s AI recommendation system, the platform is set to launch internationally next year."As the standing of K-Content rises, expanding overseas is a necessity," Kang said. "We believe it's easier to enter a foreign market and then come back to the domestic market. To achieve this, we are preparing to advance our AI services and launch multi-language support."Sinsayouramdan also participated in a global corporate collaboration program at Seoul National University of Science and Technology (SeoulTech). "The program provided us with funding for commercialization, which we used for personnel and production costs. It was a great help," Kang noted."Our goal is to build a sustainable fashion ecosystem where both brands and consumers are satisfied, and to expand into a globally recognized AI fashion platform," Kang concluded. "Sinsayouramdan is more than just a startup; it's establishing itself as a tech-driven fashion service company that ultimately acts as a shopping agent."By Kui-im Park (luckyim@itdonga.com)* This article was written with support from Seoul National University of Science and Technology.