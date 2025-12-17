Kim Ha-seong stays with Atlanta after opting out

Kim Ha-seong, widely known as “Awesome Kim,” will remain with the Atlanta Braves next season after testing the Major League Baseball free agent market. The 30-year-old infielder chose to stay with his current club rather than pursue a longer-term deal elsewhere.U.S. media outlets, including ESPN, reported Tuesday that Kim agreed to a one-year contract worth $20 million. He had entered free agency after declining a player option that would have guaranteed him $16 million for the 2025 season. By opting to stay in Atlanta, Kim secured a salary increase of $4 million over his previous agreement.Kim made his Major League debut with the San Diego Padres in 2021. After the 2024 season, he signed a two-year contract with the Tampa Bay Rays valued at $29 million, which included an opt-out clause following the 2025 season. Sidelined by a series of injuries, Kim joined Atlanta in September as the club looked to bolster its shortstop depth. He rediscovered his form with the Braves, appearing in 24 games and hitting .253 with three home runs, 12 RBIs and an OPS of .684.Ahead of this year’s free agent market, local media projected that Kim, valued for his elite defense and dependable offense, would command a three-year contract worth between $48 million and $60 million. He ultimately fell short of securing a multiyear deal. Atlanta general manager Alex Anthopoulos, 48, said he hopes Kim can return to the level he displayed during his tenure with San Diego. Anthopoulos added that the reunion could develop into a longer partnership and position Kim to pursue a more lucrative multiyear contract after next season. Kim is expected to reenter free agency following the 2026 season in search of a long-term deal.조영우 jero@donga.com